Bitget has launched Anti-Scam Month 2026, unveiling new security statistics that highlight the growing scale of fraud prevention efforts as digital asset platforms expand into multi-asset trading environments.

Bitget has launched Anti-Scam Month 2026, unveiling new security statistics that highlight the growing scale of fraud prevention efforts as digital asset platforms expand into multi-asset trading environments.

, the world's largest Universal Exchange , has launched Anti-Scam Month 2026 under the theme"More Assets, Stronger Shield. Stay Safe in the Multi-Asset Era.

" The annual initiative is designed to help users navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape as trading platforms evolve beyond cryptocurrencies into broader multi-asset ecosystems. The campaign arrives as exchanges increasingly offer access to tokenized stocks, commodities, foreign exchange products, ETFs and other financial instruments alongside digital assets. According to Bitget, broader market access also creates new security challenges, requiring stronger protection mechanisms and greater user awareness.

During the year, the platform intercepted more than 150 million malicious attack requests, identified over 13,000 high-risk malicious IP addresses and handled 18,135 user protection cases. The exchange also helped users recover approximately $32.3 million connected to security incidents and fraudulent activity.

“The industry is entering a multi-asset era where users can access a wider range of products and markets through a single platform. As that access expands, security responsibilities increase too,” said Hon Ng, Chief Legal Officer at Bitget. The company expanded Passkey authentication based on FIDO2 and WebAuthn standards, increased multi-factor authentication coverage for high-risk account activities and introduced additional anti-phishing protections. Device management capabilities were also enhanced, allowing users to monitor and control account access more effectively.

At the infrastructure level, Bitget significantly expanded its threat-detection capabilities. The platform recorded more than 2.8 billion interceptions through custom security rules and mitigated over 1.5 billion DDoS-related attack attempts during the year. Machine learning-based behavioral monitoring systems were also upgraded to identify suspicious activity and emerging threats across multiple layers of the platform.

According to the company, Anti-Scam Month initiatives conducted across 2024 and 2025 reached approximately 1.38 billion users globally through educational content, awareness campaigns and community engagement programs. The exchange also expanded its Anti-Scam Hub, maintained its public bug bounty program and launched interactive security initiatives such as the Smarter Eyes Challenge. The exercise, which simulated phishing attempts and scam scenarios, attracted nearly 50,000 participants and was designed to help users better recognize common fraud tactics.

As exchanges continue expanding into multi-asset ecosystems, security is becoming an increasingly important differentiator. Through Anti-Scam Month 2026, Bitget aims to highlight the need for stronger protections across both traditional and digital financial markets while encouraging users to remain vigilant against evolving fraud techniques. MapleStory Universe Opens MSU Space and Launches Global Game Jam Competition as Part of MSU 2.0 Expansion





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