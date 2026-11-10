BitFuFu Adds 66 BTC to Reach 1,454 Holdings Amid Market Crash

Singapore-based Bitcoin mining giant BitFuFu increased its reserves to 1,454 BTC in October despite an 18% drop in mining output and rising difficulty.

BitFuFu, a prominent Bitcoin mining corporation headquartered in Singapore, has significantly expanded its corporate treasury by acquiring an additional 66 BTC during October. This strategic accumulation brings the Nasdaq -listed company, which trades under the ticker symbol FUFU, to a total holding of 1,454 BTC. The acquisition occurred even as the broader cryptocurrency market experienced a severe downturn characterized by massive sell-offs and declining investor confidence.

Strategic Accumulation Defies Market Trends

Data from Bitcoin Treasuries indicates that BitFuFu's recent purchase of 66 digital assets positions the firm at rank 38 on the Bitcoin 100 list, a ranking of public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. This strategic move highlights a divergent approach from many market participants who have reduced exposure during periods of volatility. The accumulation represents a 4.8% month-over-month increase in the company's holdings, continuing a consistent trend of growth observed over the previous three consecutive months.

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Operational Data Reveals Mining Challenges

Despite the increase in treasury reserves, BitFuFu reported a notable contraction in its production capabilities during the same period. The company mined a total of 137 BTC in October, a figure that stands in sharp contrast to the 167 BTC produced in September. This reduction represents an 18% decrease in mining output, a trend directly attributed to a significant rise in network difficulty. The Bitcoin network difficulty surged by approximately 11.8% in October, making the computational work required to validate transactions more intensive and less efficient for miners.

Production Methods and Hashrate Stability

An analysis of BitFuFu's October production data reveals a balanced approach to mining operations. Out of the 137 BTC mined, 67 BTC were generated through self-mining efforts, while 70 BTC resulted from cloud mining activities. Despite the higher difficulty, the firm maintained a relatively stable mining power infrastructure. The total hashrate managed by BitFuFu was recorded at 19.5 exahashes per second (EH/s) in October, a marginal increase from the 19.4 EH/s reported in September. This stability suggests that the company successfully mitigated the impact of increased network difficulty through operational adjustments.

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Timeline of Holdings and Financial Context

The accuracy of BitFuFu's current holdings is tied to specific reporting timelines. The company stated in an operational update dated November 6 that it held 1,388 BTC at the end of September. The subsequent increase to 1,454 BTC reflects activity up to October 31. This timeline is critical context, as the data was finalized prior to the most intense phases of the recent cryptocurrency market sell-off. The company's ability to increase holdings despite lower production underscores a commitment to long-term asset accumulation rather than short-term profit-taking.

Market Position and Future Outlook

BitFuFu's continued expansion of its Bitcoin treasury, despite operational headwinds and a brutal crypto market crash, signals strong institutional confidence in the asset. The firm's rank 38 position in the Bitcoin 100 list places it among a select group of publicly traded entities prioritizing Bitcoin as a primary reserve asset. As the company navigates increased network difficulty and market volatility, its consistent purchasing strategy may serve as a bellwether for other miners facing similar operational pressures. The decision to hold rather than sell mined coins during a dip reinforces a bear market accumulation strategy common among long-term Bitcoin proponents.