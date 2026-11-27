CryptoQuant data shows Bitcoin whales added 121,117 BTC through the Q4 price drop, breaking a pattern of year-end selling as profits shrink.

CryptoQuant data shows Bitcoin whales are breaking with historical fourth-quarter selling patterns despite a market downturn. Bitcoin whales are bucking the years-long trend of trimming their balances toward the end of the year.

Instead, they are accumulating the cryptocurrency despite falling prices and dwindling unrealized profits. According to onchain analytics firm CryptoQuant, whales added about 121,000 Bitcoin to their holdings between Sept. 30 and Nov. 21, taking their combined balance to nearly 2.95 million BTC, despite a price decline of nearly 30% over the same period. CryptoQuant defines whales as addresses holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC.

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Unrealized profits across addresses holding at least 1,000 BTC have shrunk 81% to $23.8 billion from $124.7 billion on Sept. 30. , supported by crypto lending platform CoinRabbit, notes that whales have historically reduced their holdings toward the end of the year in both bull and bear markets. Since 2017, whale balances have declined in seven of the nine previous fourth quarters, with 2019 and 2020 being the only exceptions.