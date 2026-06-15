Bitcoin Tipped for $69,000 as Oil Drops Below $80 on Iran Peace Roadmap

Bitcoin traders see BTC price action targeting $69,000 this week as the US-Iran peace deal delivers a bullish catalyst and oil drops under $80.

Bitcoin gained bullish short-term BTC price targets with $69,000 on the radar thanks to the US-Iran peace deal, due to be signed in the coming days.

Bitcoin starts the third week of June with a spring in its step as the US-Iran peace deal sends risk assets higher. Bitcoin price action targets $66,000 as US stock futures soar and oil approaches its lowest levels since early March. The Federal Reserve interest-rate decision is under the microscope thanks to new chair Kevin Warsh. Overall demand weakness raises questions over a bull-market comeback.

The US-Iran war is again the center of attention for traders this week as a peace deal appears closer than ever. Multiple sources then confirmed that the US and Iran would sign an agreement for a 60-day pause in hostilities, along with various other measures, in Switzerland on Friday.on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the deal would include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — a key global oil route.

“With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World! ” he wrote. US stock futures surged as a result, with risk assets moving higher across the board — including Bitcoin and crypto. Oil, by contrast, fell immediately, with WTI crude trading below $80 per barrel for the first time since mid-April.

Reacting, portfolio manager Danny Dayan described the deal as the “biggest and worst TACO of all time,” referring to the Trump administration’s approach to various geopolitical and macroeconomic conflicts. With both $60,000 and Bitcoin’s 200-week simple moving average at $62,000 holding as support, traders’ short-term outlook began to improve.

“Closed near the highs with almost no upper wick, favoring a push higher this week,” trader SuperBro wrote in his SuperBro eyed the 200-week exponential moving average as a potential target for a short squeeze. “There are a lot of leveraged shorts up to the 200 EMA around $69K. Good chance that is where this is headed,” he added.that price rebounds tend to become weaker as bear markets progress, along with key support — in this case the $60,000 mark.

Against the backdrop of serious geopolitical flux, “all eyes” nonetheless remain on the US Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, the Fed’s new chair, Kevin Warsh, will lead his first meeting to decide on interest-rate changes. Given the inflationary catalyst that the Iran war has become, markets see barely any chance of Warsh cutting rates — but Trump has repeatedly called for that very outcome.

, Trump told mainstream media that he “would” be disappointed if Warsh did not deliver a cut at the first opportunity.

“If he is hawkish, he will be breaking promises made to Trump,” he wrote. “On the other hand, if he uses the recent decline in oil prices as a reason for a wait and see stance, I think he is raising the odds we will see a panic hike in the second half of the year as the economy overheats. ”In a boost for Bitcoin bulls, new analysis reveals a potential sea change in large-volume investor mentality in recent days.

Looking at exchange inflows from whale wallets, CryptoQuant data shows that coin days destroyed — the number of days funds spent dormant after last moving — have significantly cooled.

“Inflow CDD plunged from 2.16M to near-zero , showing long-term whale dumping has completely stopped,” contributor Woo Minkyu wrote in a Quicktake blog post on Monday. Woo described whales as putting in an “aggressive bottom buy” at around $61,000, absorbing “all” coins panic sold by other investor cohorts.

“Whales have locked in the $60,000–$61,500 range as a rock-solid floor. With exchange reserves depleted, the path of least resistance for Bitcoin is now firmly upward. ”that three key conditions for a BTC price rebound were almost satisfied. Whales on Hyperliquid and Bitfinex, analysis said at the time, were already positioned for a bounce.

Bitcoin apparent demand . Source: CryptoQuant Apparent demand is the difference between Bitcoin’s issuance — or newly mined coins — and the supply inactive for over a year. Accordingly, current negative values signal a broad lack of interest in BTC exposure and may even override the four-year cycle theory to dictate future price action, XWIN says.

“This suggests that Bitcoin may not be declining simply because ‘the cycle says so. ’ Instead, demand growth has slowed,” it wrote this weekend.and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.





Cointelegraph / 🏆 562. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin ETFs Return to Positive Territory as BlackRock Leads Fresh InflowsU.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded nearly $86 million in net inflows on June 12, with all 12 funds finishing the day without a single outflow and BlackRock accounting for the largest share of new capital.

Read more »

Institutional Demand for XRP Grows Amid Crypto Market DeclineWhile the broader cryptocurrency market faces bearish sentiment and significant outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, institutional investment in XRP continues to rise steadily. Weekly net inflows for XRP-backed products have remained positive over recent weeks, contrasting with the $319 million outflow from Bitcoin ETFs. The SEC's approval of T. Rowe Price's Active Crypto ETF, which includes XRP alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum, further supports its institutional adoption. Other cryptocurrencies like Zcash, Toncoin, and Shiba Inu are also analyzed for price trends on June 13.

Read more »

Bitcoin Price Bull Setup 'Finally Happening' as Iran Deal Keeps BTC Above $64,000Bitcoin price analysis sees multiple bullish setups forming as a US-Iran peace deal which will open the Strait of Hormuz deadline arrives.

Read more »

BTC price news: Bitcoin pops above $65,500 as the US-Iran deal sends oil slidingA peace agreement that reopens the Strait of Hormuz pulled the geopolitical premium out of oil and put back into risk assets.

Read more »