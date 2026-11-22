Bitcoin recovers from $55,100 lows to $60,000 as trading volume peaks. Over $562 million in leveraged positions were wiped out in a dramatic market shift.

Bitcoin staged a dramatic recovery on November 21, reclaiming the crucial $60,000 psychological barrier after plummeting to two-year lows near $55,100. The flagship cryptocurrency surged with immense force, triggering a massive wave of liquidations that wiped out over $562 million in leveraged trader positions within a single day. This rapid reversal from bearish extremes has reignited market activity to its highest levels observed since February, signaling a potent shift in momentum for the world's largest digital asset.

The price action began with a sharp decline that dragged Bitcoin down to $55,100, a level not witnessed since September 2024. This drop reflected widespread bearish pressure and risk-off sentiment driven by broader concerns over the U.S. stock market. However, the asset quickly reversed course, climbing back above the $60,000 mark and briefly touching $61,000 before settling around $58,879. According to CoinGecko data, this move represents a 5.4% increase over a 24-hour period.

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Trading volume associated with Bitcoin reached approximately $43.8 billion during this volatile window, confirming the intensity of the recovery. Futures markets saw even more intense activity, with trading volumes standing at $76.17 billion, while spot trading volumes recorded $7.91 billion. This massive influx of liquidity helped stabilize the asset after the initial plunge, allowing it to regain a total market capitalization of $1.18 trillion.

The volatile price swings resulted in significant losses for leveraged traders across the market. Data from CoinGlass indicates that 85,533 traders were liquidated within the last 24 hours. The total value of these liquidations amounted to $562.12 million, highlighting the extreme leverage used by market participants during the sharp price swings. The event underscores the fragility of highly leveraged positions during periods of high volatility.

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Bearish positions suffered the most damage during this volatility event. Approximately $406.13 million in liquidations came from short positions, while $156 million came from long positions. In the specific case of Bitcoin, liquidations totaled $346.18 million. A staggering 76.7% of these Bitcoin-related liquidations were on the bearish side, indicating that many traders had bet on further declines that failed to materialize as the asset bounced back.

Despite the sharp recovery, Bitcoin remains under pressure relative to recent performance metrics. The asset is trading 9.74% lower over the past seven days. Monthly comparisons show an even steeper decline, with the price more than 27% lower than its value a month ago. This context is crucial for understanding the broader trend despite the immediate bounce above the key resistance level.

The price correction coincided with broader turmoil in risk assets. Concerns over the U.S. stock market contributed to the tumble in cryptocurrency values. Other major digital assets also saw analysis on this date. NEAR Protocol, ChainLink, and Litecoin were noted for their price movements as the market sought strength. These assets experienced fluctuations alongside Bitcoin as investors reassessed their portfolios amid the uncertainty.

The recovery above $60,000 suggests a potential stabilization for the leading cryptocurrency. However, the high volume of liquidations indicates that market conditions remain fragile. Traders must navigate significant volatility as the asset tests key resistance levels. The immediate focus remains on whether Bitcoin can sustain its position above the $60,000 threshold or if further selling pressure will emerge.

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Looking ahead, the market will closely watch trading volumes and support levels. The significant drop in liquidity for bears suggests a short-term bullish bias, but the overall monthly trend remains negative. Investors are advised to monitor the $60,000 level as a critical pivot point for future direction. The interplay between spot and futures trading will likely dictate the next major move in the crypto landscape.