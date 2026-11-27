The seven-day moving average of a Bitcoin supply profitability metric has fallen to its lowest value since 2015 as sellers show signs of exhaustion.

The seven-day moving average of Bitcoin’s supply profit/loss ratio hit an 11-year low as BTC price losses month-to-date remain near 20%. Bitcoin’s supply in profit/loss ratio dropped to 0.825 on Nov. 26, its lowest level since September 2015 on a seven-day moving average basis.

Sell-side risk has fallen to 16.52 on a rolling 30-day basis, a level rarely seen outside bear-market bottoms. Bitcoin supply profit ratio drops to 2015 levels Data from onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant reveals that Bitcoin on Thursday recorded its largest unrealized loss skew in more than 11 years. The seven-day moving average of Bitcoin’s supply in profit/loss ratio has fallen to 0.825, below its parity level of 1.

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Values below 1 reflect a market state in which loss-making supply outweighs supply in profit. The metric’s 30-day moving average remains higher at 1.27, reflecting the influence of recent price action on supply profitability. BTC/USD recorded its largest month-to-date loss of 28.8% as it dipped to $55,081 on Nov. 21.