Bitcoin gives up Thanksgiving gains to drop to $58,700 after Friday’s Wall Street open, diverging from stocks and gold.

Bitcoin price volatility returned at the Wall Street open as BTC/USD dropped to local lows of $58,700 while stocks and gold headed higher. Bitcoin touched $62,100 on Friday as risk assets and precious metals rose during a shortened US trading session following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Bitcoin experienced sudden volatility at Friday’s Wall Street open as sellers erased a move above $62,000. Gold sought to cement its rebound after falling sharply below its 200-day moving average of $4,373 per ounce. Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD gaining up to 2.7% as US stock futures rose ahead of the Wall Street open.

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The pair then fell bellow $59,000 as sellers returned to the market following Thursday’s Thanksgiving closure of US stock markets.showed that $228 million in crypto positions were liquidated in the hour ending at 3:00 p.m. UTC. Traders appeared eager to increase tech-stock exposure during Friday’s shortened US trading session, with the closing bell due at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index opened up 0.9% and 1.4%, respectively.