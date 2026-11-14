Bitcoin Slides to Lowest Level Since August Amid Fed Rate Hike Expectations

Bitcoin dropped below $65,200, marking its weakest performance since mid-August, as traders fully price in a December Federal Reserve interest rate hike. The selloff was exacerbated by a stronger dollar and volatility in AI stocks following news from Nvidia.

about 14% over the past week and was trading near $65,200 on Saturday morning after sliding to about $65,000, according todata. The move broke below Friday’s low of about $67,555 and marked the weakest level since mid-August, as weekend trading extended a selloff that has followed a stronger dollar and a fully priced December Federal Reserve rate hike.

A week ago, on Nov. 7, bitcoin was trading near $75,750. The decline steepened after Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang resigned on Thursday, a shake-up that caused AI stocks to sell off which could potentially be responsible forto about $67,555 around midnight Eastern on Friday, its lowest level since August, before recovering toward $69,800 in the morning. A brief pop above $70,000 after the producer-price report faded, and the bitcoin price spent Friday afternoon pinned below $70,000, near $68,900.

Also read Bitcoin Slashes Below $70,000 Amid $1.65 Billion Liquidation Wave

Selling resumed Friday evening and carried into the mid-$66,000s. Bitcoin briefly steadied overnight near $67,000, then sold off again after 8 a.m. ET Saturday, reaching that $65,500 low in the 10 a.m. hour and taking out Friday’s trough.0.3% in October, short of the 0.4% increase economists had expected. On an unadjusted basis, the index was up 6.5% from a year earlier, the largest 12-month rise since November 2022. The slightly cooler monthly figure lifted bitcoin above $70,000 for only minutes.

Friday that “soon, some additional tightening of Fed monetary policy may be appropriate,” and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said policymakers will, “in all likelihood, raise interest rates. ” Higher rates raise the cost of holding an asset that pays no interest, and a stronger dollar has weighed on the bitcoin price for much of November.

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Traders fully priced a quarter-point hike at the Fed’s Dec. 8-9 meeting,more than 3% on Friday, and Advanced Micro Devices dropped more than 8%. The Nasdaq 100 closed down 1.22%. U.S. stock and bond markets are closed Saturday, but those levels still frame the weekend session. Nvidia is due to$2 billion over nine straight days of outflows through Wednesday, and the funds posted a sixth straight day of net outflows on Thursday.

Weekend trading is typically thinner, leaving the bitcoin price more exposed to sharp swings in either direction.9.13% at 12:02 a.m. ET Saturday at block 975,744, falling from about 148.36 trillion to 134.82 trillion, the largest cut since June. Difficulty adjusts automatically every 2,016 blocks to keep average block times near 10 minutes. The next tests for the bitcoin price arrive quickly.

Traders will watch whether Saturday’s slide holds below Friday’s $67,555 low, and whether Nvidia’s report on Tuesday extends the chip-stock weakness that has followed bitcoin lower all week. With a December rate hike fully priced and the dollar at a 19-month high, any further jump in yields when markets reopen could keep pressure on. Micah first discovered Bitcoin in 2018 but remained a skeptic on the sidelines for too long.

Since 2021, he has covered crypto and business and now works as a news reporter for Bitcoin Magazine, based in North Carolina.