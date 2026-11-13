Bitcoin drops under $70,000 as $1.65 billion in liquidations shake the market. Analysts warn of continued volatility while spot and futures markets sync to trigger massive sell-offs across exchanges.

Bitcoin has fallen below the critical $70,000 threshold, marking its first trading session under this psychological barrier since August. This sharp decline is driven by a synchronization between spot and futures markets, which have triggered a widespread sell-off across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The move has injected significant fear into the market, with traders reacting to a dramatic candle pattern that suggests deeper underlying weakness.

Massive Liquidations Erase $1.65 Billion In Wealth

The primary mechanism behind this downturn involves a rapid collapse in market leverage, evidenced by a total of $1.65 billion in liquidations over the past 24 hours. Data from the analytical platform CoinGlass confirms that 187,171 traders were liquidated across various exchanges during this period. Long positions were disproportionately affected, accounting for $1.46 billion of the total losses, while short liquidations amounted to only $183 million.

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Within this broader market crash, Bitcoin recorded the largest single asset liquidations at $918.6 million. Of this amount, long positions constituted 95.4 percent of the total losses. One of the most significant individual events occurred on the Hyperliquid exchange, where a single $31 million long position on BTC-USD was wiped out. This event highlights the extreme sensitivity of leveraged positions to sudden price fluctuations.

Market Mechanics Drive Synchronized Sell-Off

The severity of the drop is further amplified by concurrent declines in both futures and spot market confidence. Futures Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) plummeted by $5.7 billion, indicating a massive withdrawal of liquidity and aggressive selling pressure in the derivatives market. Simultaneously, the spot market experienced a CVD decline of $438 million, suggesting that even direct buyers are stepping back from the market.

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This dual collapse in volume metrics suggests that the sell-off was not isolated to one trading venue but was a systemic reaction across the entire crypto infrastructure. The synchronization between these markets indicates that algorithmic trading and liquidation cascades played a central role in accelerating the price decline. Traders observing these metrics note that such a broad-based retreat often precedes further instability in the short term.

Technical Indicators Point To $64,000 Support

With Bitcoin currently trading around $68,000, analysts are closely monitoring technical indicators to determine if the decline has found a floor. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is approaching the 30 mark, which is traditionally considered the threshold for oversold conditions. This level suggests that selling momentum may be exhausting, potentially limiting further immediate declines from current prices.

Despite the oversold signals, realistic support levels point toward the $64,000 price zone. This level represents the starting point of the rally in August and is viewed as the closest fair value support. If this level breaks, traders may brace for a prolonged correction, as the current market environment shows no signs of favoring bulls. The broader trend of derisking across technology, artificial intelligence, and cryptocurrency sectors adds to the pressure on crypto assets.

Broader Market Context And Industry Events

While the crypto market faces turbulence, other sectors continue to highlight innovation and leadership in the technology space. Alfa-Bank recently took center stage at the FINNOVEX Middle East Chapter 39, delivering an AI Leadership Keynote. During this event, Alfa-Bank received the AI Leadership Award, underscoring the continued institutional interest in artificial intelligence despite market volatility.

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The contrast between the cautious sentiment in crypto markets and the active engagement in AI leadership highlights the divergent paths within the broader tech economy. Investors are increasingly cautious about high-risk markets, leading to a wide derisking strategy that affects both cryptocurrency prices and tech valuations. This shift suggests that capital is moving away from speculative assets toward more established technological innovations.