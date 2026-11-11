Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Send BTC to Exchanges as They Slip Into Net Loss

Bitcoin short-term holders slip into aggregate loss for the first time since August as their exchange inflows in unrealized loss hit $47,000 over 24 hours.

Bitcoin fell to an 11-week low of $72,670 after slipping below short-term holders’ average cost basis of about $75,700, according to CryptoQuant. ) short-term holders sent more than 47,000 BTC to exchanges on Tuesday as Bitcoin fell to an 11-week low, with the coins worth less than their purchase price.

Short-term holders moved 47,025 BTC to exchanges while the coins were worth less than their acquisition price. CryptoQuant’s Julio Moreno said a sustained break below $73,000 and a failed rebound above that level would strengthen the case that Bitcoin’s broader downtrend was continuing. Data from onchain analytics platformshowed short-term holders sent 47,025 BTC carrying unrealized losses to exchanges in the 24 hours to midnight UTC at the start of Wednesday.

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The tally was among the largest 24-hour totals in the four months of data tracked by CryptoQuant and came as Bitcoin dropped to $72,670, its lowest level since Aug. 20. The short-term holder metric tracks Bitcoin held for up to 155 days. Short-term holders are generally considered more likely to sell when prices fall, even at a loss.

“On November 10, profitable transfers stood near 1,700 BTC, meaning approximately 27 BTC arrived at a loss for every 1 BTC transferred at a profit,” CryptoQuantThe largest 24-hour inflows of BTC carrying unrealized losses since late July occurred on Oct. 8, hours after Bitcoin fell back to $80,000. Rolling 24-hour inflows peaked at 50,500 BTC. CryptoQuant analyst flags $73,000 as Bitcoin tests August lowsShort-term holders moved into an aggregate unrealized profit on Aug. 20 as Bitcoin rebounded toward $80,000.

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They slipped back into an aggregate unrealized loss on Friday. CryptoQuant head of research Julio Moreno said Bitcoin could still be in the downtrend that began in November 2025.

“If rallies keep stalling near the cohort’s cost basis and net unrealized losses deepen, the August rebound starts to look like a pause in the broader downtrend,” he“A sustained break below $73,000 followed by a failed retest from below would strengthen the case for bear-market continuation. ”CryptoQuant’s net unrealized profit/loss metric showed that short-term holders reached their highest level of unrealized profitability since November 2025 as Bitcoin climbed to $87,200 in September.