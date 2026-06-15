Bitcoin shoots higher on Iran peace deal, with Strait of Hormuz set to open

The price of crude oil is tumbling, and U.S. stock futures are moving higher.

an interim agreement to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with the deal to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.has risen to $65,700, up 2% over the past 24 hours, and its highest level since the early June plunge.

The price of WTI crude oil has plunged nearly 5% to just under $81 per barrel, its softest level in about two months. CEX Volumes Drop to Lowest Since September 2024 as RWA Perps Hit Record High In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high. In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024.

RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high. In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high. If America wants to lead in crypto, it must protect the people who build it





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US and Iran Nearing Peace Deal, Trump Announces Strait of Hormuz to Reopen Immediately AfterUS President Donald Trump has announced that a peace deal between the US and Iran will be signed tomorrow and that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen immediately after. The deal is expected to be signed on Sunday, the same day as Trump's 80th birthday. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital global waterway that has been caught in the middle of conflict between the US and Iran since the war broke out in February.

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Iran peace talks show progress as Trump set to discuss demining Strait of HormuzIsraeli officials say terms of a potential agreement between Iran and the U.S. 'endanger Israel's security interests.'

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US and Iran Reach Historic Peace Accord Ending 15-Week Conflict; Strait of Hormuz to ReopenPresident Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif announced a comprehensive peace deal between the United States and Iran. The agreement mandates an immediate and permanent end to all military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. Iran has agreed to abandon all ambitions of acquiring a nuclear weapon. In return, the U.S. will immediately lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports, and the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened for free commercial passage. This accord ends a conflict that began with U.S. airstrikes in late February that killed Iran's Supreme Leader.

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Trump claims peace deal with Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz, end hostilitiesUS President Donald Trump announces a 'peace deal' with Iran, aiming to finish the recent regional tensions, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and restart nuclear negotiations. The agreement includes provisions liKe immediate halt to war on all fronts,including Lebanon, a 60-day suspension of sanctions on Iran oil sales, and payment of half of Iran's frozen assets before the next phase of nuclear negotiations can begin. However, experts raise concerns about the absence of mention of Iran's missile program and support to its proxies like Hezbollah in the agreement. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir is skeptical about the agreements impact on Israel's security and its right to defend itself from Hezbollah.

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