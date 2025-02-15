Bitcoin Sees Net Inflows to Exchanges Amidst Market Hesitation and Institutional Interest

Bitcoin experiences a notable reversal, with net inflows to exchanges outweighing recent outflows. This shift suggests investor caution amidst macroeconomic uncertainties. Meanwhile, Bitcoin attracts institutional interest, with GameStop reportedly considering investments in the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, witnessed $1.04 billion in net inflows to exchanges this week. This significant influx essentially negated the outflows observed over the preceding three weeks, suggesting market hesitancy amidst recent macroeconomic uncertainties. Typically, large inflows to exchanges indicate potential selling pressure, as traders may move assets to exchanges for various reasons, including selling.

This reversal from previous outflows has sparked speculation about a potential major price shift for Bitcoin, which has experienced stagnation in recent weeks. Despite this trend, Bitcoin continues to attract institutional interest. Video game retailer GameStop, known for its involvement in the meme stock phenomenon, is reportedly considering investments in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, according to sources familiar with the matter. While internal discussions are ongoing, the company is still evaluating whether such investments align with its business interests. On Friday, Bitcoin briefly surged to $98,980 following the release of January retail sales figures in the United States. These figures exceeded analyst expectations, fueling speculation about a potential rate cut from the Federal Reserve in the first half of this year. However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, during his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, reiterated the central bank's dedication to curbing inflation and signaled that officials are not in a rush to lower interest rates. Powell acknowledged the significant progress made in reducing inflation but emphasized that the goal hasn't been fully achieved. At the time of writing, Bitcoin's price stood at $97,612, marking a 0.21% decline in the last 24 hours and the fifth consecutive weekend of decline. Bitcoin is currently trading within a tight range below its daily SMA 50 of $98,758, awaiting its next major directional move





