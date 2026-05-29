Bitcoin's record holder supply hides a buyer drought, CryptoQuant says

A record high in long-term holder supply typically signals conviction. CryptoQuant says it reflects a shortage of new buyers, a view echoed by weakening ETF demand and bearish prediction market odds.

A record high in long-term holder supply typically signals conviction. CryptoQuant says it reflects a shortage of new buyers, a view echoed by weakening ETF demand and bearish prediction market odds.

Bitcoin is trading around $73,500, roughly 10% below its recent highs, as on-chain data shows record long-term holder supply that may signal weak market turnover rather than strong conviction. CryptoQuant finds that short-term holder supply has dropped by about 2.2 million BTC since December and that more coins are simply sitting idle, with whale and institutional “dolphin” balances stagnating or contracting.

Other indicators, including softer ETF inflows, subdued spot demand and prediction markets pricing in a narrow trading range, point to a market defined less by bearish selling than by a lack of new buyers. , roughly 10% below the low-$80,000 levels reached earlier this month, as new data from CryptoQuant suggests one of the market's most widely cited bullish indicators may instead reflect a shortage of buyers.

A record 15.8 million BTC is now classified as long-term holder supply, but CryptoQuant says the figure says less about investor conviction than it does about market turnover. As whale accumulation stalls and demand from ETFs and other large holders slows, fewer coins are changing hands and more are aging into long-term status. Record long-term holder supply is typically viewed as bullish because it suggests investors are accumulating bitcoin and removing coins from active circulation.

During healthy bull markets, new buyers absorb selling from existing holders, then hold those coins long enough to join the long-term holder cohort themselves. The result is shrinking available supply alongside growing demand, a combination that has historically supported higher prices. CryptoQuant's thesis is that record dormant supply layered over declining activity creates a thinner market beneath the surface, one where relatively small shifts in buying or selling can have an outsized impact on price.

The firm estimated short-term holder supply has fallen by roughly 2.2 million BTC since December. About 900,000 BTC of that decline came from Coinbase reserves aging beyond the 155-day threshold used to classify long-term holders. The reclassification is technically an accounting event, but it is indicative of the report's central argument: a growing share of bitcoin is simply not moving.

With fewer new buyers entering the market, coins remain in the hands of existing holders for longer periods, gradually migrating into the long-term holder category. CryptoQuant argues the resulting record in long-term holder supply should be interpreted as evidence that market participation has slowed. Whale balances, defined as wallets holding between 1,000 and 10,000 BTC, are contracting year-over-year at the fastest pace of 2026, while monthly balance growth has remained near zero since February.

At the same time, annual growth in dolphin balances, wallets holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC, has slowed sharply after peaking at 970,000 BTC in October 2025 . CryptoQuant notes that the dolphin cohort is dominated by spot ETFs and corporate treasury buyers, making it one of the clearest gauges of institutional demand.that spot demand has weakened, ETF inflows have faded from earlier highs, and capital flows remain too modest to support a sustained move above key cost-basis levels near $78,000.

The firm's Realized Profit/Loss Ratio currently sits at 1.56, below the 2 to 5 range typically associated with the early stages of persistent bull markets. The common thread across on-chain data, ETF activity, and prediction markets is not outright bearishness but a lack of participation. Bitcoin is still holding above $70,000, yet the ownership structure beneath the market increasingly reflects investors sitting on existing positions rather than new buyers stepping in.

Global stocks hit records and oil cracked on a tentative US-Iran ceasefire extension. Crypto stayed on the sidelines, with some analysts saying the next catalyst is regulatory, not geopolitical. Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies fell about 5% to 7% over the past week even as global stock indexes hit record highs and oil prices slumped.

A tentative 60-day extension of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire pressured Brent crude to its worst month since March 2020 but failed to spark a sustained crypto...15 hours ago





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