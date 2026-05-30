Andrew Gault, the venture capitalist who funded the quantum hardware labs now threatening bitcoin, says the industry is looking in the wrong place. Google's own security team moved in the same direction in March.

Andrew Gault, the venture capitalist who funded the quantum hardware labs now threatening bitcoin, says the industry is looking in the wrong place. Google's own security team moved in the same direction in March.

Security experts warn that the most urgent quantum threat to bitcoin and the broader financial system is not wallet keys but the encrypted authentication data already moving between institutions and being quietly harvested today. Adversaries are pursuing a “harvest now, decrypt later” strategy, stockpiling encrypted interbank messages, payment records and digital signatures to unlock once quantum computers become powerful enough, a risk Google and Citi have both begun modeling on aggressive timelines.

While Ethereum has begun a coordinated post-quantum migration and Google is targeting 2029 for its own transition, Bitcoin and major crypto exchanges and custodians have yet to commit publicly to similar protections for their wire-level signing infrastructure.industry is fixated on the wrong half of the quantum problem, the wallet keys instead of the encrypted messages already moving between exchanges, bridges and custodians today.

“The financial system's most dangerous vulnerability isn't stored data, it's the data moving between institutions right now," Andrew Gault, CEO of networking firm ZeroTier, told CoinDesk in a recent chat. Gault is CEO of networking firm ZeroTier and a founding partner of 7percent Ventures, a London- and San Francisco-based deep-tech firm whose portfolio includes British quantum-computing startup Universal Quantum.

"Every interbank message, every payment authentication record, and every digital signature traveling across a network today is being collected by sophisticated adversaries who don't need to read it yet," he noted. "CISOs and security teams have been trained to protect data at rest. What nobody wants to say out loud is that the adversary's strategy has changed.

They're patient, they have storage, and they're building a library of today's encrypted traffic to decrypt the moment quantum capability crosses the threshold," he added. The Google Quantum AI research that rattled bitcoin in March showed a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could derive a bitcoin private key from an exposed public key in about nine minutes, came from outside his portfolio.

The conversation since that paper has centered on the roughly 6.9 million BTC sitting in addresses with exposed public keys and Bitcoin's missing post-quantum migration plan. But Gault says the more urgent exposure is the data already being collected off the open internet for decryption later, regardless of whether a working quantum computer exists yet. , the company set 2029 as its target for completing a post-quantum cryptography migration, citing progress on quantum hardware, error correction and factoring resource estimates.

The post, written by Google vice president of security engineering Heather Adkins and senior cryptography engineer Sophie Schmieg, said the company has reprioritized its internal threat model to focus on authentication services and digital signatures, the same wire-level signing infrastructure Gault has been pointing at. The strategy driving that urgency is known in cryptography circles as "harvest now, decrypt later.

" It assumes adversaries don't need to read encrypted traffic today, only store it cheaply until a sufficiently powerful quantum computer arrives. Citi modeled the bank-system version of the scenario in February, estimating a quantum-enabled attack on a single top-five U.S. bank's access to the Fedwire Funds Service payment system couldThe Global Risk Institute, cited in the same Citi report, puts the probability of a cryptographically relevant quantum computer arriving by 2034 at between 19% and 34%.

For crypto, the wire-level surface is broader than the wallet one. Cross-chain bridge proofs, exchange API authentication packets, signed transactions broadcast and archived in public mempools, and the back-channel signing traffic between cold storage and trading desks all sit on the same vulnerability spectrum as the bank-grade encryption Citi was modeling.in a February report that the wallet-key fear is overstated, estimating only about 10,200 BTC are concentrated enough to move markets if stolen. Gault's worry is a different one.

"The particularly uncomfortable reality for financial institutions is that the authentication records being harvested aren't just sensitive," he said. "It's the proof layer that determines who owns what, who authorized which transaction, and who bears legal liability. " Ethereum has launched a coordinated post-quantum migration, but Bitcoin has not done the same. Major crypto exchanges and custodians, where most of the signing traffic lives, have not publicly committed to one either.

Ronghui Gu shares tips on how to isolate AI agents while testing them so they do not have access to critical personal information or digital assets. Security firm CertiK warns that the rapid deployment of autonomous AI agents, often unisolated and unvetted, is creating a massive and dangerous “security debt” across networks and applications. By granting AI agents access to local files, credentials and financial tools, users are effectively creating powerful insider threats that can be...





CoinDesk / 🏆 291. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Giants restructure left tackle Andrew Thomas' contract to clear cap space, AP source saysThe New York Giants have restructured the contract of starting left tackle Andrew Thomas by converting base salary to a roster bonus to clear $6.46 million in cap space, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press.

Read more »

Giants Take Interesting Approach in Restructure of Andrew Thomas’ ContractNew York frees up enough cash to sign its remaining draft class while keeping future financial damage to a minimum for now.

Read more »

Giants restructure Andrew Thomas’ contract to create more cap spaceWith one first-round draft pick signed and one to go, the Giants created some extra salary-cap space. The Giants restructured left tackle Andrew Thomas’ $117.5 million contract by converting salary…

Read more »

British Royal Family Crisis Looms Over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Sordid BehaviourThe investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over potential sexual offences has sparked concerns that the British royal family may be plunged into crisis, tarnishing the legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth. The Queen's decision to push for Andrew to be made trade envoy has raised questions about how a non-political figurehead could land a plum job for her son without vetting. The Palace's statement reaffirming Andrew's denial of wrongdoing suggests an early cover-up attempt, while the queen's determination to get him a job despite his flaws has been criticized. The result of her meddling has been that a man with no moral compass became an influential trade envoy, where he could enrich himself and his family and even pass government secrets to unsavoury characters. The investigation continues, but the Palace's statement has sparked concerns that the royal family's greatest asset and its black sheep will be permanently entwined.

Read more »