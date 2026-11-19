Bitcoin rose above $63,500 on Thursday as Nasdaq 100 futures gained ahead of Anthropic’s trading debut following its record $81.3 billion IPO.

Bitcoin climbed back above $63,500 after its second dip to $62,000 this week, while Anthropic priced its record $81.3 billion IPO at $83 a share.

Bitcoin dropped to $62,000 late Wednesday before rebounding to $63,801 on Thursday. On average, older Bitcoin moved at a lower price than when it last changed hands onchain. BTC/USD fell to $62,000 shortly before Wednesday’s daily close, testing the level for the second time this week, TradingView data showed. Anthropic priced 980 million shares at $83 each on Wednesday, above its initial range of $70 to $78.

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The $81.3 billion offering surpassed theNasdaq 100 futures were up about 1.1% early Thursday. In Seoul, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index briefly reached 5,100.

“All of us have a sincere conviction that the AI exponential will generate so much value that, in the long run, it will far outweigh any shorter-term economic sacrifices we make as part of our mission,” AnthropicWednesday saw net outflows of $306.5 million from the US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds , the largest single-day net outflow since Nov. 6, according toThe analysis tracked Bitcoin that had stayed put for more than 155 days. Over the seven days through Tuesday, those coins moved at prices about 6% lower, on average, than when they last moved.

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Moving Bitcoin between an investor’s own wallets also counts as a transfer, so some of those coins may never have been sold. Short-term holders also moved coins at a loss. Their ratio fell to 0.955 on Monday, its lowest since February, Cointelegraph previouslyand is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations.

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