Bitcoin Pulls Back from Overnight Highs Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions

Bitcoin has pulled back from overnight highs due to escalating geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, which have sent oil prices higher and Asian stocks sharply lower.

BTC has pulled back from overnight highs as escalating geopolitical tensions weigh over risk sentiment and send oil price higher. Bitcoin slipped to about $62,900 after renewed military conflict between Iran and Israel rattled global markets and sent Asian stocks sharply lower.

Oil prices jumped more than 3% and Asian equity indexes tumbled, even as President Trump urged Israel not to retaliate further against Iran. Rising oil and Treasury yields, recent outflows from spot bitcoin ETFs and broader risk-off sentiment have already driven bitcoin down about 14 percent, with volatility likely to stay elevated amid U.S. inflation data and major IPOs.pulled back from Sunday highs as renewed military conflict between Iran and Israel sent Asian stocks, including South Korea's Kospi index, sharply lower.

The leading cryptocurrency by market value traded at around $62,900 at 4:00 UTC, having hit a high of $63,776 late Sunday, according to data source CoinDesk. WTI crude oil futures jumped over 3% to $93.50 as Iran and Israel traded airstrikes, ending the recent fragile ceasefire that had calmed energy markets. U.S. President Donald Trump called for restraint and said he has requested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "not to retaliate".

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate," he told Axios in a telephonic interview. "Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one.

" Still, Asian equity markets took a beating, with South Korea's KOSPI falling over 6.8%, prompting a temporary trade halt amid volatile conditions. Japan's Nikkei index also fell over 3%. The latest spike in oil prices could only add to the upward momentum in the U.S. Treasury yields, which surged Friday following the release of the blowout monthly U.S. jobs report.

Hardening of Treasury yields typically boosts demand for the dollar and dollar equivalents and weighs over riskier assets like cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has already taken a beating for several reasons, including Strategy's BTC sale, the AI stock frenzy, and the exodus of capital from spot bitcoin ETFs. Prices fell nearly 14% last week, briefly penetrating the $60,000 mark.

Volatility could remain high this week as geopolitical tensions, coupled with key data releases such as U.S. inflation and major IPOs like SpaceX and Anthropic, are likely to influence liquidity dynamics. Bitcoin’s return to $60,000 is drawing heavy ETF outflows, marking a sharp reversal from February when institutional selling eased into the dip. Bitcoin has returned to about $60,000, but unlike in February, spot bitcoin ETF investors are now selling heavily into the price dip.

U.S.-listed spot bitcoin ETFs saw $1.72 billion in net outflows last week, the largest weekly redemption in over a year and far above the $318 million outflow when... Jun 5, 2026





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