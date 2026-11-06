Bitcoin Price Weathers 6% KOSPI Drop Amid AI-Focused Tech-Stock Rout

Bitcoin circles $75,000 after South Korea announces contingency plans to stem market volatility following a 6% drop in the KOSPI, with AI regulation fears spreading.

Bitcoin consolidated as fears over US AI regulation spread to Asia, causing South Korea to announce measures to calm stock-market volatility. South Korea’s KOSPI triggered a trading halt after falling more than 8% shortly after Friday’s open.

The government announced a three-month waiver of margin-loan collateral requirements for brokerages from Monday. Analysis cited fears of tighter US regulation of AI following Democrats’ election gains. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 12.2% on Thursday. Data from TradingView showed BTC/USD trading near its 50-week simple moving average , at $75,733.throughout the Wall Street trading session.

Also read Bitcoin price slipped back below $80,000 on Thursday morning.

The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed down 4.4% and 5.5%, respectively. On Friday, Asian stocks extended the sell-off. South Korea’s KOSPI Composite Index fell more than 8% shortly after the open, triggering a circuit breaker that halted trading for 20 minutes. The index then pared losses to close 6% lower at 5,059.69 points, its lowest close since March 31.

At an emergency meeting, Korea’s deputy prime minister and finance minister Lee Hyoung-il announced measures to reduce forced selling. Brokerages will be exempt from a requirement to maintain a 140% collateral ratio on margin loans for three months from Monday,“We recognize with gravity the expanding volatility in global stock markets following the U.S. midterm elections,” Chosun quoted an unnamed government source as saying.

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Analysis call US stocks rout “more technical than fundamental” Analysts linked Thursday’s Wall Street losses to fears of tighter AI regulation after Democrats won the House and Senate. Those fears compoundedby Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari, who called for a “pause on advanced AI development,” market commentary service The Kobeissi Letter said an outright US ban on AI was unlikely.

“In our view, a ban of AI will not happen in the US . Such a ban, if even possible to enforce, would mean the US surrendering its position in the global AI race to China. That won’t happen,” itKobeissi noted that Thursday’s losses were concentrated in tech, with the S&P 500 declining just about 2.5% excluding the sector. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks 30 semiconductor companies, finished Thursday 12.2% lower.

Economist Mohamed El-Erian also called for common ground on AI policyt.said that lawmakers would need to find common ground on AI policy.

“America’s ‘let it rip’ approach to AI aligns with the technology’s productivity potential and national security imperatives. However, it has fallen short not only on safety and diffusion, but also on bringing society along,” hethat Democrat midterm sweeps under Republican presidents have historically been followed by strong stock returns. Bitcoin’s correlation with the S&P 500, has become more positive in recent months.and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations.

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