Bitcoin faces intensifying sell pressure with a double death cross formation and RSI nearing oversold territory. The asset drops to $61,900, highlighting critical support at $60,000.

Bitcoin experienced a significant downturn as the price fell from the $86,000 to $87,000 region observed in October, accelerating its slide to approximately $61,900. This sharp decline has brought the cryptocurrency closer to the critical technical support level at $60,000, raising concerns among traders about further downside momentum. The move reflects a broader weakening in market sentiment and technical indicators that suggest the asset remains vulnerable to additional selling pressure.

Double Death Cross Forms On Daily Chart

The daily chart for Bitcoin reveals a deeply concerning technical configuration characterized by shorter-term moving averages falling below longer-term moving averages. This specific pattern, known as a death cross, has now formed twice involving the 100 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). This double death cross configuration indicates a worsening technical setup for Bitcoin, signaling that bearish trends are strengthening across multiple time frames.

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Such a pattern typically suggests that long-term holders are reducing their positions while short-term momentum continues to deteriorate. The formation of this double death cross serves as a strong indicator that the recent sell-off is not merely a temporary correction but part of a more sustained downward trend. Traders are closely monitoring these moving averages as they often dictate the direction of price action in the medium term.

RSI Nears Oversold Territory

Adding to the technical pressure, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has started to move closer to the oversold region on the daily chart. This movement indicates that the downward momentum for Bitcoin has begun to slow, yet it does not necessarily signal an immediate reversal. The RSI approaching oversold levels suggests that selling pressure has been intense and persistent, exhausting bullish energy in the recent trading sessions.

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However, the deterioration of all technical indicators on this chart continues to highlight Bitcoin's vulnerability. The combination of the double death cross and the RSI data points to a market that is still dominated by sellers. Until buyers can demonstrate robust signs of recovery, the technical outlook remains firmly bearish, with multiple signals aligning against immediate upward momentum.

Key Support Levels And Rebound Targets

Analysts are closely monitoring the $60,000 level as a key support zone, noting that this area attracted significant buyer interest during the June correction in Bitcoin. If the BTC price continues to move lower and breaks out below $60,000, the next level of support to watch will be $58,000, followed by $56,000. These levels represent critical psychological and technical barriers that could halt the downward trajectory if buying pressure emerges.

For Bitcoin price to reverse course and show signs of a meaningful short-term rebound, it will need to continue higher and break out above the $64,000 to $65,000 range. Breaking out above $68,000 would be considered a strong move that could help stabilize Bitcoin in the short term. A positive move requires the asset to reclaim several key moving averages, which would signal a shift in market sentiment from bearish to neutral or bullish.

Hashi Mainnet Launches On Sui Network

In a contrasting development within the broader blockchain ecosystem, Hashi Mainnet is now live with over 20 partners, bringing Bitcoin finance to Sui at scale. This launch represents a significant infrastructure update for the Sui network, aiming to integrate Bitcoin liquidity and financial services more deeply into its ecosystem.

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The activation of Hashi Mainnet highlights ongoing efforts to expand the utility of Bitcoin beyond simple store-of-value mechanics into more complex financial applications. With a growing list of partners, this initiative seeks to enhance interoperability and provide new avenues for value transfer. This development stands in contrast to the bearish technical signals facing Bitcoin price, illustrating the diverse dynamics at play within the cryptocurrency market.