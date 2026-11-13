Bitcoin Price Sinks Below $70K as Crypto Sentiment Weakens

Bitcoin fell below $70,000 as crypto sentiment hit extreme fear, with analysts citing ETF outflows, thin liquidity and rising Treasury yields.

Bitcoin fell below $70,000 as crypto sentiment hit its lowest level in more than four months, with analysts warning of institutional outflows, thinning liquidity and elevated leverage.

Bitcoin fell below $70,000 on Friday, extending its recent decline as investor sentiment deteriorated amid institutional outflows, tightening liquidity and broader macroeconomic pressures.to 20 on Friday, its lowest reading in more than four months, putting it in “extreme fear. ” The index last reached that level on July 8. Vikram Subburaj, CEO of crypto exchange Giottus, attributed Bitcoin’s weakness to institutional outflows, tightening crypto liquidity and expectations of a December Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

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“Investors should avoid chasing short-term dips or using excessive leverage,” he said. Bitcoin’s divergence from US equities. Between Nov. 5 and Nov. 12, Bitcoin declined 5.9% while the Nasdaq 100 gained 6.4%, suggesting the cryptocurrency was responding more to rising Treasury yields and a stronger US dollar than to technology stocks.

The research firm said Bitcoin was increasingly trading alongside gold, which fell 5.5% over the same period, as the US 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 5%.that thin liquidity and elevated leverage could amplify market volatility. Its weekly report showed Bitcoin order-book depth across major exchanges fell to $72 million on Nov. 9, roughly 33% below normal levels.

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“Liquidity remains thin while leverage stays elevated, leaving the market vulnerable to sharp moves in either direction,” said Tanay Ved, senior research associate at Talos. “A rebuild in order-book depth and a turn in capital flows would provide a firmer foundation for recovery. ”in net outflows across nine consecutive trading sessions through Wednesday, while broader funds shed nearly $1.44 billion over five sessions. Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only.

It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.