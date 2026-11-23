Bitcoin bounces by up to 12.3% versus the weekend’s macro BTC price lows at $55,000 as stock futures rebound ahead of key US inflation data.

Nasdaq-100 futures rose 3.1% before Monday’s open, while Wednesday’s US inflation report could shape expectations for a December rate hike. ) climbed to $61,846 on Monday, up 12.3% from Saturday’s two-year low, as US stock futures rebounded after last week’s tech sell-off.

Economists expect the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge to show that prices rose 0.3% in October, down from 0.5% in September. Bitcoin hit $55,081 on Saturday, its lowest price since September 2024, and closed lower for a seventh straight week. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Friday in correction territory, more than 10% below their recent closing highs. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.3% to 22,617.73, erasing its gains for the year.

Also read Bitcoin Plunges 7.4 Percent as AI IPOs and ETF Outflows Drive Crypto Sell-Off

, which saw traders take profits across the AI sector. Anthropic shares reached $115 in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday. They closed Friday at $88.91. Economist Mohamed El-Erian said investors sold existing holdings to make room for Anthropic shares.

He also cited uncertainty at Nvidia and calls from Federal Reserve officials “Whether battered markets find stability in a holiday-shortened week hinges on how fragile technicals interact with a heavy global economic calendar,” heIn Asia, the weakness remained, with South Korea’s KOSPI fell 3.3% lower at 4,708 points on Monday, its lowest close since mid-January. Monthly US inflation expected to slow US stock markets will close Thursday for Thanksgiving and reopen Friday for a shortened session ending at 1 pm Eastern time .

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) will release the October personal consumption expenditures price index on Wednesday. Economists expect prices to have risen 0.3% in October,Fed officials have since been more vocal about the need to contain inflation, which has remained above its 2% target for five years. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said last week that policymakers should raise rates by, with a surprise reading in PCE still able to shift the odds, as well as spark volatility in crypto and risk assets.

“Many people believe that they may be making a policy mistake if they overtighten,” Bessent told CBS. Bitcoin ETFs shed $1.8B in third-largest weekly outflow, with volatility compounded by thinner order books outside TradFi trading hours. On Monday, BTC/USD hit intraday highs of $61,846 on Bitstamp, marking a bounce of up to 12.3%.

Bitcoin printed its seventh consecutive red candle on the weekly chart for the first time since the 2022 bear market, with crypto long liquidations reaching $3.75 billion, per data fromAnalyst and podcast host Michael Van de Poppe said Bitcoin rallied 15% to 30% in teh weeks after a late-2015 sell-off, the March 2020 pandemic crash and the November 2022 FTX collapse. He put resistance for the current rebound at $66,000 to $75,000. likened conditions to key swing lows from previous BTC price cycles: the crash in Q4 2015, the COVID-19 cross-market crash in March 2020 and the collapse of exchange FTX in November 2022.

“After that, some more tests lower and volatility fading down before a big breakout upwards. That would be the ideal scenario,” he In a sign of increasing seller exhaustion, Bitcoin’s relative strength index produced a tentative bullish divergence on daily time frames.

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RSI dropped to 17.4 on Saturday, reversing above its year-to-date low of 15.5 seen in early June, when price reached $59,300.by Charlie Bilello, chief market strategist at wealth manager Creative Planning, if the $55,081 level holds, Bitcoin would still have taken longer to reach its bear-market bottom than ever before. Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.