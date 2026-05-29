Bitcoin price news: BTC set to close month of May with losses

A hopeful posting on Iran from President Trump helped erase morning losses.

, President Trump said he was meeting in the "Situation Room" to make "a final determination" on the Iran peace deal. The news sent WTI crude oil down by more than 2%, now below $87 per barrel.

Earlier flat, U.S. stocks are now posting modest gains, the Nasdaq higher by 0.2%. Shares of SoFi rose 7% on Friday as investors appeared to respond to the company's launch of a dollar-backed stablecoin, a move that positions the digital bank at the center of a growing push by traditional financial institutions into blockchain-based payments.that it rolled out SoFiUSD to 15 million users of its banking app, making it the first U.S. national bank to offer a stablecoin directly to retail customers on a public blockchain.

The stock is up 15% over the past week, trading at $18.01 at press time, but continues to trade 34% lower since the start of the year. The most recent of the floated Middle East peace deals appears to have more legs than the dozen or so previous ones. Stocks continue to gain, bond yields are easing, and oil has fallen back to close to a three-month low.

Bitcoin has fallen back to $72,500 in morning U.S. trade, down about 0.5% over the past 24 hours and lower by 5.5% over the past week. Other crypto majors are posting similar declines. Bitcoin began May at about $77,000, so absent a sizable rally over the next 60 hours, BTC will be negative for the month, ending a two-month winning streak. Binance launched Pre-IPO perpetuals May 21.

Within days, it captured >60% category share; cumulative volume now ~$400M, with SPACEX dominating at 79%. Binance launched Pre-IPO perpetuals May 21. Within days, it captured >60% category share; cumulative volume now ~$400M, with SPACEX dominating at 79%. Binance launched Pre-IPO perpetuals May 21.

Within days, it captured >60% category share; cumulative volume now ~$400M, with SPACEX dominating at 79%. Bitcoin ETF outflows reach record 9-day streak as investors pull $2.8 billion





CoinDesk / 🏆 291. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin Follows Oil Lower as Iran Boosts Stocks But Sends BTC Price Below $75KBitcoin does the opposite to US stocks on new Iran peace hopes as BTC price action follows oil lower.

Read more »

Bitcoin Late Longs Washed Out as BTC Price Slipped Below $73KBitcoin price needs to hold above $70,000 to avoid another downtrend leg toward yearly lows.

Read more »

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC left to drift as hot money chases other assetsAs bitcoin and gold momentum fades, investor flows are increasingly rotating into AI infrastructure, semiconductor and memory-related equities.

Read more »

Bitcoin Dip Marks Distribution But BTC May Avoid New BottomBitcoin entered a cooling-off phase below $75,000 as the Coinbase discount, Binance inflows and falling spot volumes pointed to active distribution.

Read more »