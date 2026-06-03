Bitcoin Price Crash to $65K Sparks $1.8B Crypto Liquidation Bloodbath

Bitcoin plunged to nine-week lows around $65,000, wiping out $1.8 billion in crypto positions and raising fears of a deeper move toward $60,000.

Bitcoin's drop to $65,000 triggered over $1.8 billion in crypto liquidations as traders brace for a test of $60,000 as support. Bitcoin has dropped 8% to a nine-week low of $65,360 from Tuesday’s high of $71,300 amid increasing geopolitical risks surrounding the US-Iran war.

Bitcoin slipped to $65,000 on Wednesday in a market-wide correction, liquidating $774 million in longs.new BTC price lows of $65,362This extended the deviation from the local high of $82,800 to 21% and was accompanied by massive liquidations across the derivatives market. More than $1.58 billion in long positions were liquidated, with Bitcoin accounting for $774.2 million of that total. Ether followed with $440 million in long liquidations.

Across the board, a total of $1.83 billion was wiped out of the market in short and long positions, marking the largest liquidation since Feb. 6, when BTC price tanked to its multi-year low below $60,000. Pseudonymous analyst Byzantine General shared Velo data, which tracks liquidations from four major crypto exchanges: Binance, Bybit, OKX and Deribit,that the $1.5 billion in long liquidations recorded today were lower than the $1.6 billion posted during the Covid crash in 2020, adding:Meanwhile, Bitcoin supply on Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has reached a three-month high of 659,000 BTC.

This signifies a “potential for heightened selling pressure in the market, especially if it coincides with declining prices or increased volatility,” CryptoQuant analyst Arab ChainBTC swept lows around $65,000, leaving traders questioning where Bitcoin is likely to find support. Bitcoin is in an “interesting zone” below $66,000 with bulls looking at the “area at $61K with the 200-Week MA for support,” MN Capital founder Michael van de Poppe“Those are important to be looking at crucial zones of interest for support and I'm sure that I'll be going to accumulate more positions within this region.

”the $65,000-$66,000 is “a reasonable support level for a short-term bounce,” with the possibility of the BTC/USD pair later retesting the $60,000 support zone. , bulls are expected to defend the $60,000 level aggressively, as a break below it may plunge Bitcoin into a new downtrend.and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.





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