Bitcoin trades near $63,426 with high volume but fear sentiment at 10. Citi cuts 12-month target to $99,532 citing technical breakdowns and macro headwinds.

Bitcoin is currently trading at approximately $63,000, exhibiting signs of market pressure despite a notable surge in liquidity. Trading volume has increased by 13.6% to reach $33 billion, while the asset recently closed at $63,426. This price level marks a significant decline from the start of November, when the price hovered around $81,000 before initiating a sustained downward trend over the last month.

Market Sentiment Hits Fear Zone

The current market environment is dominated by bearish sentiment, with the Fear and Greed Index sitting at a low of 10. This represents a sharp drop from 28 recorded just a week ago and indicates that the market is heavily oversold. Although oversold conditions can sometimes precede a rebound, the prevailing sentiment currently lacks the foundation necessary to support a bullish market reversal. The possibility of an immediate upside correction remains slim as investors remain cautious.

Also read XRP Price Analysis: Ascending Triangle Pattern Points to Potential Recovery

Citi Reduces Bitcoin Price Target

Financial institution Citi has adjusted its outlook on the cryptocurrency, cutting its 12-month price target by 12% to $99,532. The bank cited the price dropping below the 200-day average as a primary reason for the revision. This adjustment reflects broader concerns among traditional financial analysts regarding the short-term trajectory of digital assets amid current economic headwinds. The target reduction signals a more conservative stance from major Wall Street players.

Macro Factors and Federal Reserve Policy

Bitcoin is currently pricing in expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike, specifically targeting the CME rate hike decision. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller has publicly backed a 25-basis-point increase in December, adding to the bearish pressure on risk assets. Recent economic data has further supported this hawkish outlook, with the October Consumer Price Index rising by 0.4%. This figure exceeded the forecasted 0.3% increase, suggesting persistent inflationary pressures that may compel the central bank to maintain restrictive monetary policies.

Advertisement

Technical Indicators Signal Downtrend

Technical analysis reveals that Bitcoin has been moving sideways between $62,000 and $65,000 since the significant drop on November 14. The asset is currently trading below all major moving averages, indicating a strong bearish momentum. Three of these moving averages have converged around the $75,500 level, which is far above the current trading price. This convergence acts as a significant resistance zone, making it difficult for the price to recover in the near term.

Liquidity Drying Up During Decline

Historical patterns suggest that risk-on assets like Bitcoin typically struggle and experience outflows when interest rates rise. However, the current market dynamic is complicated by a lack of depth in the order books. Considering the liquidation volume during the recent breakdown and the subsequent downtrend, there is barely any volume left to support a sharp reversal. The combination of low liquidity and high macro uncertainty continues to weigh heavily on the asset's performance.