Bitcoin Price Analysis Confirms 4-Year Cycle Despite 50-Week MA Drop

Galaxy's Alex Thorn notes Bitcoin's drop below the 50-week MA confirms historical four-year cycles. Key levels like $59,517 and $74,968 define the current market structure.

Bitcoin closed the current trading week below the 50-week moving average, yet this technical breakdown serves as a critical confirmation of the established four-year market cycle. According to Alex Thorn, a prominent analyst at Galaxy Research, this specific price action does not signal the end of the bull market. Instead, it validates a recurring structural pattern that has historically preceded major market rallies.

Historical Cycle Pattern Verification

The cryptocurrency snapped a seven-week period of holding above the 50-week moving average, settling at a weekly close price of 74,968 US dollars. This move mirrors historical precedents where assets slip back under this key technical indicator immediately following a bear-market bottom. Such behavior has occurred exactly twice before in the history of Bitcoin, defining the structure of its four-year cycles.

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In the cycle spanning from 2011 to 2012, Bitcoin bottomed at 2.20 US dollars. It held above the average for seven weeks before losing the level and spending twenty weeks underneath. The price eventually sank 35% below the moving average to a panic low of 4.39 US dollars. However, this level remained 99% above the absolute cycle low. By the end of that year, the market had closed with a fresh all-time high.

The subsequent 2019 to 2020 cycle followed a similar trajectory. After the market bottomed at 3,195 US dollars, the price dipped below the moving average five times, totaling thirteen weeks. A global crisis in March dragged Bitcoin 38% under the average to a local low of 5,359 US dollars. Despite the broader economic turmoil, this low sat 68% above the cycle bottom. Less than nine months later, Bitcoin printed new highs for its four-year run.

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Current Market Structure and Key Levels

The current chart is running the exact same script as these previous cycles. From the peak of 123,524 US dollars reached in October 2025, the coin experienced a bleed of 51.8%. This decline led to the June cycle bottom at 59,517 US dollars, establishing the critical support level for this four-year cycle.

A rebound subsequently shoved the price back above the 50-week moving average, reaching a reclaim level of 81,195 US dollars. The current price stands 7.7% off that September reclaim level. This proximity to the previous high suggests strong underlying momentum despite the recent technical breakdown below the moving average line.

Analyst Perspectives and Market Sentiment

Thorn does not claim absolute certainty, acknowledging that two cycles represent a thin sample size. Bottoms are only confirmed in the rearview mirror, leaving a wide margin for error. For instance, in 2012, Bitcoin broke down again from 18% above the line, while in 2015 it held from just 8% above.

The analyst notes that Bitcoin just closed below its 50-week moving average after holding above it for seven consecutive weeks. Crucially, the other two instances where Bitcoin closed below its 50-week moving average after reclaiming it post-bear bottom did not result in a new lower low on a weekly close basis. This indicates that the bear market has not renewed its lows, supporting the bull case.

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Impact on Traders and Future Outlook

Galaxy Research states that on-chain metrics, whale positioning, and market sentiment all point to a consolidation phase. This technical setup is ripe for stacking on spot positions. The technical case remains alive as long as Bitcoin reclaims the 50-week moving average and holds it within the next month. Traders are advised to monitor these specific price levels closely for confirmation of the next market direction.