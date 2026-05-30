Bitcoin Plunges to $71K After Trump and White House Dismiss Iran Peace Deal as 'Complete Fabrication'

Bitcoin tumbled from $75,000 to $71,000 after President Trump and the White House aggressively debunked Iranian state media claims of a Strait of Hormuz peace agreement.

The Geopolitical Whiplash Shaking Global Markets

In a stark reminder of how deeply cryptocurrency markets have become intertwined with global geopolitics, Bitcoin experienced a sudden and sharp sell-off following a rapid-fire series of conflicting reports regarding a potential peace deal between the United States and Iran 1.2.1

The market volatility underscored the fragile state of international relations as Washington and Tehran navigate a tense, high-stakes military standoff in the Middle East. The drama unfolded when Iranian state television broadcast details of an alleged memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at resolving months of conflict, lifting naval blockades, and restoring commercial shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz 1.2.3 .

However, the optimism was short-lived. Within hours, both the White House and President Donald Trump issued aggressive denials, sending Bitcoin tumbling from above $75,000 to lows of $71,000 as traders rushed to price in renewed escalation risks 1.2.4 .

Chronology of a False Alarm: How the Rumor Spread

Early Morning: Iranian state-controlled media released specific details of a proposed draft peace framework 1.2.4 . The report claimed that the U.S. had agreed to withdraw troops from Iran’s immediate vicinity, suspend its naval blockade, and allow commercial vessels to return to normal operations within 30 days 1.2.3 .

Iranian state-controlled media released specific details of a proposed draft peace framework 1.2.4 . The report claimed that the U.S. had agreed to withdraw troops from Iran’s immediate vicinity, suspend its naval blockade, and allow commercial vessels to return to normal operations within 30 days 1.2.3 . White House Rejection: U.S. officials immediately moved to debunk the broadcast. A White House spokesperson formally rejected the claims, stating, "This report from Iranian controlled media is not true and the MOU they 'released' is a complete fabrication." 1.2.4

U.S. officials immediately moved to debunk the broadcast. A White House spokesperson formally rejected the claims, stating, "This report from Iranian controlled media is not true and the MOU they 'released' is a complete fabrication." 1.2.4 Trump Social Media Broadside: President Trump reinforced this stance on Truth Social and during a Cabinet meeting, declaring that "NO DEAL" had been made with Iran and that the United States remained unsatisfied with the terms currently being floated by Tehran 1.1.4 , 1.2.8 .

President Trump reinforced this stance on Truth Social and during a Cabinet meeting, declaring that "NO DEAL" had been made with Iran and that the United States remained unsatisfied with the terms currently being floated by Tehran 1.1.4 , 1.2.8 . Market Reaction:Having climbed on early hopes of regional de-escalation, Bitcoin immediately shed thousands of dollars in value, dropping back toward the $71,000 to $73,000 range as leveraged long positions were flushed out 1.1.2 , 1.2.1 .

The sequence of events caught macro-traders off guard. The timeline of the misinformation and subsequent market correction unfolded rapidly:

Strait of Hormuz and the Realities of the Conflict

The geopolitical backdrop explaining why the market is so sensitive to these headlines centers on the Strait of Hormuz—the world’s most critical chokepoint for oil transit 1.1.4

While a fragile, temporary ceasefire negotiated in early April remains nominally in place, military frictions have continued to flare 1.2.9 . Just hours after Trump dismissed the Iranian media report, the U.S. military conducted defensive strikes against an active Iranian drone control station in Bandar Abbas, demonstrating that the threat of kinetic escalation is never far from the surface 1.2.9 . At home, Trump faces a delicate balancing act.

While rising energy prices and domestic economic pressures have weighed on public sentiment, the administration has maintained a firm stance 1.2.8 . During the Cabinet meeting, Trump noted that he is not going to rush into a weak agreement just to appease political critics or temporarily lower fuel costs, reiterating that any final deal must permanently prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons 1.2.8 .

Economic Fury and the Campaign of Maximum Pressure

Behind the scenes, the U.S. Treasury Department, led by Secretary Scott Bessent, continues to execute its "Economic Fury" campaign 1.2.5 . This strategy aims to starve Tehran of the funds required to support its proxy networks and military apparatus 1.2.5 . Treasury officials recently announced new sanctions targeting illicit procurement networks, while warning international intermediaries against facilitating any unauthorized shipping tolls in the Gulf region 1.1.8

With high-ranking officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth maintaining a hawkish posture, the administration’s public rejection of the fabricated deal signals to Tehran that Washington will not accept partial concessions 1.2.7 , 1.2.9 . For crypto investors, this means volatility is likely to remain elevated as digital assets continue to react in real-time to the shifting tides of Middle Eastern diplomacy 1.1.2 , 1.2.1 .





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Trump Iran deal Strait of Hormuz ceasefire crypto market volatility US Iran tensions 2026 White House fabrication claim Donald Trump Truth Social Scott Bessent economic fury Middle East geopolitical risk

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