Bitcoin price dropped to a low of $55,130, its lowest since September 2024, amid a bear market triggered after October 2025 highs. Timmer and Brandt analyze support levels.

The Bitcoin sell-off deepened on Saturday, pushing the digital asset to a low of $55,130. This marks the lowest level for the cryptocurrency since September 2024, extending a brutal run for risk assets globally. The latest decline intensifies a bear market that began after Bitcoin peaked above $126,000 in October 2025.

Timmer Cites Correlation and Liquidity

Timmer remains bullish on Bitcoin based on its four-year cycle and Power Law math despite recent poor performance. He highlighted the asset's significant correlation to the S&P 500 in recent weeks, trading more like a speculative risk asset than a monetary asset. Timmer depicted this dual personality by showing the rate of change in the GS non-profitable tech basket and the global money supply. When both are expanding rapidly, Bitcoin moons, and vice versa. Right now, risk appetites are receding as the AI theme corrects, while global liquidity is also receding.

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Power Law Support and Brandt Warning

Timmer pointed out that Bitcoin is back on the Power Law support curve, which he says is a bit disheartening. He highlighted the significance of this, saying that if Bitcoin were to fall well below this support line, which is currently at $62,000 and rising, it would put his entire framework in doubt. This viewpoint aligns with veteran trader Peter Brandt, who noted that Bitcoin might have entered a dicey price range owing to its recent drop. The territory below the $57,803 price point gets very dicey, according to Brandt.

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Future Targets and Market Outlook

In September 2026, Timmer pointed to a potential double-bottom formation near $60,000, noting that breaking past resistance near $80,000-$86,000 would support a push toward $100,000. Timmer also projects Bitcoin could reach $300,000 by 2029 based on a power-law model. Investors are watching these technical levels closely as the market navigates the current downturn and shifting liquidity conditions.