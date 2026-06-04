Bitcoin plunges below $62,000 as Michael Saylor's Strategy sells $2.5 million worth

Bitcoin fell nearly 8% in 24 hours to $61,463, its lowest level in months, after Strategy announced its first net Bitcoin sale since 2022, triggering institutional exits, leveraged liquidations, ETF outflows and heightened geopolitical anxiety.

Bitcoin price has tumbled to its lowest level in months Wednesday night, crashing below $62,000 and wiping out a sharp intraday loss of more than $5,300.

$62,000 and wiping out a sharp intraday loss of more than $5,300 — a decline of nearly 8% in 24 hours — as a perfect storm of institutional exodus, leverage liquidations, geopolitical fear, and a symbolic but jarring sale by Michael Saylor’s Strategy converged to shatter market confidence. At approximately 10:00 PM EDT, Bitcoin price was changing hands at $61,463.22, down from a 24-hour high of $67,416.50 and dangerously close to the psychologically critical $60,000 floor.

The selloff erased weeks of tentative recovery and put the world’s largest cryptocurrency nearly 51% below its The catalyst that many analysts believe broke the market’s will was a Monday SEC filing from Strategy revealing that the firm32 Bitcoin between May 26 and May 31, generating approximately $2.5 million at an average price of $77,135 per coin. While negligible relative to Strategy’s holdings of more than 818,000 BTC, the transaction represented the company’s first disclosed net reduction of its Bitcoin position in years — a jarring break from co-founder Michael Saylor’s long-standing “never sell” doctrine.

The move was intended to fund dividend obligations on its STRC preferred shares, which carry an annual variable dividend of 11.5%. Still, the market reacted viscerally. Bitcoin price immediately fell below $72,000 following the announcement, and Strategy’s own stock dropped nearly 6% the same day. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded an 11-to-12 consecutive day streak of net outflows, the longest run since the products launched, with total withdrawals reaching approximately $3.45 billion across that period.

The week ending May 29 alone$2.30 billion — the worst single month of 2026 — even as Bitcoin’s price only fell 3.69% in that time, suggesting institutions were quietly derisking at a pace far ahead of what price action alone implied.military flare-ups in the Middle East — have driven investors toward safety, triggering a risk-off move that has hammered high-volatility assets across the board. Adding to the bearish picture is the gravitational pull of the artificial intelligence boom.

Capital that might have once flowed into Bitcoin is increasingly chasing AI-linked equities, with theMicah first discovered Bitcoin in 2018 but remained a skeptic on the sidelines for too long. Since 2021, he has covered crypto and business and now works as a news reporter for Bitcoin Magazine, based in North Carolina.





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Bitcoin Price Drop Michael Saylor Strategy Sale ETF Outflows Leverage Liquidations

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