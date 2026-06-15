Bitcoin Pioneer Adam Back Questions Telegram Founder Durov Over GRAM Token Supply

Bitcoin whitepaper contributor Adam Back takes a swipe at Pavel Durov's GRAM token supply following the official TON rebranding.

Bitcoin whitepaper contributor Adam Back takes a swipe at Pavel Durov's GRAM token supply following the official TON rebranding. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today.

The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.the economic model of Gram , the token heavily associated with Pavel Durov and popular messenger Telegram.

The well-known cypherpunk andThis happened on the day when the TON token officially returned to its historic name, Gram. Back's remark was prompted by a post from Pavel Durov, in which he once again criticized the traditional financial system and supportedFresh $1.5 XRP Roadmap Analyzes Key Triangle Pattern Break; Shiba Inu Whales Disappear From On-Chain; Bitcoin Is Now Firmly Upward: CryptoQuant Reviews Whale U-Turn - Morning Crypto ReportAdam Back reacted to the post with a short ironic comment, pointing to Durov's own blockchain ecosystem:"someone is printing GRAM though eh :).

" Pavel Durov has not responded to Back's comment yet. Back's current skepticism continues his long-standing position toward Telegram's crypto initiatives. According to posts from January 2020 on what was then Twitter, during Durov's legal battles with U.S. regulators, Back made similar remarks and openly called Telegram's first ICO a"naked money grab.

" Back argued that, unlike classic venture capital, buyers of Gram tokens effectively received no corporate rights or investor protection. At the same time, Back acknowledged the inconsistency of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He said that a complete block of Durov's project, against the backdrop of a symbolic fine for the EOS blockchain, looked unfair and resembled"shooting a mosquito with a bazooka.

"Following the SEC's crackdown, Durov was forced to abandon Gram, leading independent developers to continue the project under the Toncoin name. Wallet V Launches Public Performance Benchmark for AI Trading Agents on Hyperliquid and AsterUnchained Summit and VIFC Da Nang Convene Strategic Dialogue on Positioning Da Nang as Southeast Asia's Next Digital Finance Hub





Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hardware store in Redondo Beach hit by back-to-back burglaries, owners sayA hardware store in Redondo Beach is facing a costly setback after owners say the business was hit by two back-to-back burglaries this week.

Read more »

Adam Sandler, Tom Brady invited to UFC White House fight as 1,200 seats saved for militaryHollywood A-listers, sports legends and American heroes are heading to the White House as the guest list for UFC Freedom 250 takes shape.

Read more »

Redondo Beach hardware store hit by burglars twice in back-to-back days, owner saysThe business owner says that the incidents left them with approximately $40,000 in losses due to damages and stolen property.

Read more »

Bitcoin Whales Complete Sell-Off as Price Bounces Back From $65,000Bitcoin has bounced back above the crucial $65,000 level as whales complete a major selling phase and have resumed accumulation.

Read more »