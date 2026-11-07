Bitcoin Outperforms Gold Amid Market Sell-Off and Fed Rate Speculation

Crypto analyst Timmer maintains Bitcoin preference over gold despite risk-off sentiment. Markets watch Fed decision and CPI data for next steps in asset valuation.

Crypto analyst Timmer explicitly states a continued preference for Bitcoin over gold, even as both asset classes face selling pressure during a broader market shift toward risk-off sentiment. This bullish stance on digital currency persists despite the recent correlation of both financial instruments to traditional equity markets. Timmer notes that the relative price stability of Bitcoin is holding up significantly better than its precious metal counterpart during this downturn.

Market Correlations and Asset Performance

The financial analyst highlighted a growing and concerning relationship between cryptocurrencies, gold, and traditional equity markets in recent weeks. Both assets have joined the current risk-off trend, with data showing they are now approximately 60% to 70% correlated to the S&P 500 index, known as the SPX. This high degree of correlation suggests that investors are treating Bitcoin and gold similarly to stocks rather than as distinct safe-haven assets during times of economic uncertainty.

Also read Bitcoin Price Holds Near $75,000 After Hot October Jobs Report

Fed Rate Cuts and Economic Indicators

Market participants are closely monitoring upcoming Federal Reserve policy decisions, which are heavily influenced by recent economic data. Bitcoin traded slightly down by 0.08% in the last 24 hours to $75,904 as investors assessed a stronger-than-expected jobs report. The unemployment rate unexpectedly fell to 4.1%, a figure that strengthens the argument for a potential interest rate cut at the next meeting.

Fed funds futures are currently pricing in a more than 77% chance of a quarter-point move coming at the December 9 meeting. This probability represents a significant increase from the more than 66% chance recorded just the day prior. The strengthening labor market data has put a December rate decision firmly in play, keeping traders engaged and active in the crypto and forex sectors.

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Upcoming Inflation Data and Market Stability

While employment figures drive immediate speculation, next week's inflation numbers are expected to prove even more critical for the Federal Reserve's final decision. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) reports will provide essential data on price stability across the economy. These metrics, combined with the fate of the equities market, will likely determine the trajectory of monetary policy in the coming months.

Market observers suggest that whether the equity market stabilizes will be just as important as the inflation data itself. A continued downturn in stocks could impact the risk-off sentiment that has dragged down both Bitcoin and gold. The interplay between these major economic indicators will define the market environment for the remainder of the year and into the next policy cycle.

Bull Market Patterns and Future Outlook

Timmer's current preference for Bitcoin aligns with his previous analysis from mid-October 2024. At that time, he indicated that a new four-year cycle bull market for Bitcoin could be underway based on power law patterns. He argued that the lack of a prevailing narrative is typical for the early stages of a bull market, which rarely start with a clear story.

This historical perspective provides a framework for understanding the current volatility as a potential setup for future gains. While the short-term correlation to equities creates pressure, the long-term structural patterns suggest a different trajectory. Investors are now balancing these short-term market mechanics against the broader cyclical trends identified by technical analysts in the cryptocurrency space.