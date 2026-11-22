Bitcoin drops to $55,081 on Nov. 21, echoing historical patterns where cycle bottoms occurred in the year following a halving, with the next event due in April 2028.

Bitcoin experienced a significant price decline this month, dropping as low as $55,081 on November 21, marking its lowest valuation since September 2024. This sharp correction aligns with a historical pattern observed in previous crypto market cycles, where the annual bottom typically occurred in the same calendar year as a Bitcoin halving event. Following this dip, the cryptocurrency managed a recovery, trading at $60,583 on Sunday, up from its opening price of $77,425 at the start of November.

Historical Halving Patterns and Cycle Analysis

The recent movement in Bitcoin prices has drawn attention to data showing that every major cycle bottomed out in the same year following a halving event. Market supporters point to the years 2014, 2018, and 2022 as key examples where bear markets underwent their final sell-offs during these specific periods. In this chronological sequence, 2026 is identified as the next year fitting this historical pattern, with the subsequent Bitcoin halving expected to take place in April 2028.

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The previous three halving events occurred in July 2016, May 2020, and April 2024. The current cycle saw Bitcoin set its record high above $126,000 in October 2025. Since then, the asset has declined in six of the eleven months so far, according to data from CryptoRank. The drop below $60,000 on November 20 was the first time the price fell under this threshold since July, with the decline continuing into the following day.

Past Bear Markets and Exchange Collapses

Historical precedents provide context for the current market volatility. In late 2013, Bitcoin set a record above $1,100 before the Japanese exchange Mt. Gox filed for bankruptcy in February 2014. Mt. Gox handled most Bitcoin trading in 2013 but lost approximately 850,000 BTC. While Bitcoin gained 11.6% in November 2014, a 15.3% drop in December led to a bottom below $200 in January 2015.

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The 2017-2018 period also featured extreme volatility. Bitcoin reached a record near $20,000 in December 2017 amid an ICO boom, but the market crashed in November 2018. This crash followed the Bitcoin Cash hard fork and a hash war between miner camps, causing Bitcoin to lose 36.4% of its value that month. A further 6.4% loss in December 2018 set the cycle low at about $3,200 in mid-December.

More recently, the 2021-2022 cycle saw Bitcoin reach a record near $69,000 in November 2021. The subsequent bear market was triggered by the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May 2022. In July 2022, Celsius and Three Arrows Capital filed for bankruptcy. The FTX exchange bankruptcy in November 2022 further exacerbated losses, with Bitcoin losing 16.1% that month. The cycle low settled around $15,500 on November 21, 2022, exactly four years before the latest low.

Macroeconomic Pressures and Future Outlook

The current decline is occurring against a backdrop of broader financial market stress. A widespread sell-off on Wall Street has pressured technology and AI stocks, while investors anticipate further interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. These macroeconomic factors are contributing to the cautious sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, which recently saw a worst monthly performance in June 2022, when Bitcoin lost 37.9%.

Looking forward, the historical data suggests that the current bottom may signal the end of the bear market phase. In January 2023, following the November and December losses of 2022, Bitcoin gained 39.9%. If the 2026 pattern holds, the market may experience a similar rebound in the coming months, leading up to the next halving event scheduled for April 2028. Investors are monitoring these trends closely as they navigate the current volatility.