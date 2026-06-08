Bitcoin MVRV Ratio Drops to 1.1, Hints at Potential Market Bottom

Bitcoin's MVRV ratio has fallen to 1.1, near the historical undervaluation zone that often marks major market bottoms. The price action remains bearish with 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages in a downtrend, but the RSI has entered oversold territory at 27, which previously led to relief rallies or trend reversals.

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Bitcoin is extremely close to a potential breakdown However, one important on-chain metric indicates that Bitcoin may be getting close to levels that long-term investors have historically found appealing, even though price action is still erratic. The Market Value to Realized Value ratio for Bitcoin has dropped to 1.1,Analysts note that the MVRV of Bitcoin is currently at 1.1, sitting just above the green undervaluation zone that has historically marked major market bottoms.

In order to determine how much profit holders are sitting on in relation to their average acquisition cost, the MVRV ratio compares the market capitalization of Bitcoin with its realized capitalization. In the past, readings close to 1.0 have suggested that the market is getting close to fair value, and declines below that level have frequently been associated with significant opportunities for accumulation.

The current reading indicates that Bitcoin is getting cheaper from a historical valuation perspective, but it does not necessarily indicate a bottom.on the daily chart, including the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day trends. Strong bearish momentum is typically indicated by such a structure.

However, the Relative Strength Index has fallen into oversold territory and is now trading at about 27. In the past, relief rallies or medium-term trend reversals were often the outcome when Bitcoin reached comparable RSI levels. The recent sell-off also resulted in a significant increase in trading volume. This move seems to be a large-scale capitulation event, in contrast to weak declines that happen when participation declines.

Before a long-lasting bottom can form, markets frequently require these forced selling moments. However, a strong setup is produced when the MVRV ratio is close to historical undervaluation levels and the technical readings are significantly oversold. The data increasingly indicates that Bitcoin is entering a price range where long-term accumulation has historically provided favorable risk-reward characteristics, even though short-term volatility is still likely.

From a valuation perspective, Bitcoin looks much less expensive than it did just a few weeks ago, though it's unclear whether the precise bottom has already been reached. MapleStory Universe Opens MSU Space and Launches Global Game Jam Competition as Part of MSU 2.0 Expansion





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Bitcoin MVRV Ratio Oversold RSI Market Bottom

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