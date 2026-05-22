The film 'Bitcoin' is a satirical thriller based on Satoshi Nakamoto's identity. With the help of AI-enhanced actors, it explores the digital revolution and the concept of identity in the digital world. The diverse cast includes popular actors like Pete Davidson, Casey Affleck, Isla Fisher, and more. The film is directed by Doug Liman.

THE upcoming feature film ' Bitcoin ' directed by DOUG LIMAN focuses on the mysterious identity of SATOSHI NAKAMOTO, the creator of BITCOIN, who goes under a pseudonym.

The film stars various high-profile actors including PETE DAVISON, GAL GADOT, CASEY AFFLECK, ISLA FISHER, and others. The movie is said to be a satire in the vein of South Park and SNL. AVOIDANCE OF LEGAL TENSIONS is achieved through features like ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE enhancements and COMPUTATIONAL ANIMATION. The AI enhancement process is being done using KAPLAN, the proprietary AI of ACME AI and LIMAN's PECAN process.

The movie is produced by HANDYKIND PRODUCTIONS and is directed by DOUG LIMAN. Its budget is reported to have been reduced by leveraging AI technology to a mere $70 million. The co-stars include PETE DAVISON and GAL GADOT. The release is set for 2023.

The significant primary topics for this news are: 1. Bitcoin 2. Satire 3. Articial Intelligence (AI) 4. Co-stars 5. Director





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Bitcoin Satire Artificial Intelligence Case Affleck Isla Fisher Directors

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