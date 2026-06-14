Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Plummets Nearly 10%

The Bitcoin network recently underwent its 11th-largest downward difficulty adjustment in history, plunging 10.09% to 124.93T following a sharp decline in overall network hashrate.

The Bitcoin network recently underwent its 11th-largest downward difficulty adjustment in history, plunging 10.09% to 124.93T following a sharp decline in overall network hashrate. According to Galaxy Research, Bitcoin recently completed its 11th-largest downward difficulty adjustment at block 953,568.

The sharp drop in the network hashrate was initially caused by price weakness experienced in early June. Galaxy Research noted that a roughly 15% price decline in June heavily squeezed the margins for miners.

In addition to the financial pressures of mining, there is another key driver affecting the hashrate. Power capacity is increasingly being reallocated away from Bitcoin mining and toward high-performance computing and artificial intelligence data centers. The exit of mining power has had a direct impact on the network's operational speed. The recent reduction in hashrate extended the length of the previous epoch to 15.6 days, missing the standard 14-day target.

A standard Bitcoin difficulty retarget cycle consists of a 2,016 block cycle. The Bitcoin mining network is running 3.23 minutes slower than expected. The difficulty algorithm utilized by the network is SHA-256, and data levels are calculated using daily difficulty average data points. The recent 10.09% adjustment is anticipated to provide some relief for active miners.

The EnergyMag indicated that the adjustment is expected to increase BTC output per active hashrate by over 9%. The next difficulty adjustment is estimated to take place on Thursday. Current estimates indicate another massive decrease of 24.43%, which would drop the Bitcoin mining difficulty from 124.93 T down to 94.41 T.Unchained Summit and VIFC Da Nang Convene Strategic Dialogue on Positioning Da Nang as Southeast Asia's Next Digital Finance Hub





Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Analysis: Trump's Support Among Independent Voters Plummets in Second TermAn AP-NORC Center analysis of aggregated polls shows a sharp and steady decline in President Donald Trump's favorability among independent voters during his second term. The drop is especially steep among independents without a college degree, erasing previous educational divides and extending to Hispanic and younger independents, signaling vulnerability for Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Read more »

To build more missiles, the U.S. may need to start mining tungsten againTungsten is a coveted for military uses. Restoring domestic supply could help with ongoing munitions shortages

Read more »

Scary Movie 6 Plummets With One Of History’s Worst Box Office DropsIt's by far the worst of the entire franchise.

Read more »

Quantum Computer Outperforms Classical Machines in Cryptocurrency Mining ExperimentResearchers report that a D-Wave Advantage2 quantum computer achieved a 92% success rate in mining blocks on the Quip blockchain using a proof-of-work mechanism, despite limited daily access. The experiment suggests quantum systems may have an energy-efficient advantage for certain computational tasks, though historical debates over D-Wave's capabilities are noted. The decentralized nature of Quip is highlighted as a way to independently verify the results.

Read more »