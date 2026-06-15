Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Falls 10% As Hashprice Tops $30

Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped 10% on Sunday, its eleventh-largest decline ever, as hashrate went offline.

Bitcoin mining difficulty has undergone its second-largest downward difficulty adjustment this year, following February’s 11% shift. Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 10.09% on Sunday, marking the blockchain’s 11th-largest downward adjustment and easing some of the pressure on miners.that mining difficulty fell from 138.96 trillion to 124.93 trillion at block 953,568 on Sunday, the second biggest drop of 2026 and a 20% decrease from its peak in November.

The price of Bitcoin has fallen by around 15% so far in June, which has “squeezed miner margins,” Galaxy said. It added that the epoch, the time between when mining difficulty is adjusted, ran for 15.6 days, above the typical 14 days, as hashrate came offline. Mining difficulty keeps block production stable even as the amount of mining power on the network changes.

The drop means thatTotal hash rate, or the amount of mining computing power, is currently 886 exahashes per second . It has fallen 12% so far this month and is down 23% from its peak in October,Bitcoin mining difficulty fell more than 11% in February due to storm curtailments and a 25% BTC price crash. The highest ever difficulty drop was in July 2021, following China’s ban on mining ban and a following exodus.

Hashprice, which quantifies how much a miner can expect to earn from a specific quantity of hashrate, has increased 13% as a result of the difficulty dip and is currently $33 per Petahash per second per day, It reported that efficient fleets of miners will continue to generate profit at a lower hashprice, while older-generation machines that have higher electricity costs are likely to be turned off. Editorial Policy





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Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Plummets Nearly 10%The Bitcoin network recently underwent its 11th-largest downward difficulty adjustment in history, plunging 10.09% to 124.93T following a sharp decline in overall network hashrate.

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