Bitcoin May Rebound to Six-Figures Before October, BTC Price Technicals Suggest

Bitcoin price rebound from $60,000 support may extend as BTC forms a double bottom and bullish RSI divergence, but whale inflows and a bear flag pose risks.

Bitcoin’s double-bottom setup, weekly RSI divergence and whale flows put traders on alert as BTC tests a key breakout zone. BTC price must break above a resistance confluence near $66,700The recovery pushed BTC back toward $67,000 on June 15, tracking a broader relief rally in risk assets after the geopolitical breakthrough pressured oil prices lower and reduced near-term Now, the three-day Bitcoin chart is flashing a potential double-bottom reversal near the $60,000 support zone.

BTC has rebounded from the $60,000 area for the second time in 2026, strengthening the case that buyers are defending the same demand region that previously supported the market during earlier corrections. The first bottom formed near the March low, while the latest rebound came after a sharp June sell-off that briefly pushed Bitcoin back toward the same level. As long as BTC holds above the $60,000 support, the double-bottom structure remains active.

A decisive close above that level would confirm the double-bottom pattern and open the door to a measured move toward $108,000 by August or September, or over 60% from current price levels. Bitcoin’s weekly chart is showing a bullish divergence between price and the relative strength index momentum indicator. BTC recently made a lower low near the $60,000–$65,000 support zone, but its weekly RSI formed a higher low. That shows sellers pushed the price lower, albeit with less momentum.

A similar divergence appeared near Bitcoin’s 2022 bear-market bottom, when RSI recovered before price followed with a multi-month rebound. The current setup now strengthens Bitcoin’s double-bottom case near $60,000. BTC still needs confirmation, with the first big resistance levels near the 20-week EMA at $74,500 and the 50-week EMA around $82,500. Reclaiming those levels would increase the probability of a summer recovery toward $100,000.

While a weekly close below $60,000 would weaken the bullish setup. Bitcoin’s short-term chart still leaves room for another downside move before the broader bullish reversal setup confirms. BTC is testing a resistance confluence formed by the bear flag’s upper trend line and the 20-day EMA near $66,700. A rejection from this zone could send the price back toward the flag’s lower trend line near $63,600, keeping Bitcoin trapped inside its bearish continuation structure.

A decisive daily close below that lower trend line would confirm the bear flag breakdown. Based on the height of the previous sell-off, the measured downside target is $53,850, or about 20% below current prices. Declining volume during the flag’s formation increases the chances of this scenario, as weak participation often signals that the rebound is corrective rather than impulsive.that whale inflows to Binance rose sharply after BTC’s latest correction.

Large holders sent an average of 3,200 BTC per day to the exchange over the past month, up from 1,200 BTC at the end of April.

"This trend suggests that many large holders increased their selling activity, or at least their willingness to sell, during the recent downturn," he wrote in a Monday note.and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.





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