Bitcoin Network Loses 108,000 Wallets as Price Drops Below $75,000

Bitcoin sheds 108,700 wallets since October peak while price drops below $75,000. Analysis of moving averages, retail fear, and critical support levels at $74,000 for future market direction.

Bitcoin is losing active users on its network at a rapid pace, having shed approximately 108,700 non-empty wallets since the count peaked at 59.99 million on October 16 of this year. This significant decline in active user addresses coincides directly with the cryptocurrency price dropping below the critical $75,000 threshold. The network currently holds around 59.88 million non-empty wallets, reflecting a sustained contraction in active participation during this bearish phase. The loss of these addresses highlights a tangible shift in network activity that mirrors the broader downward pressure on the asset.

The latest bullish hope for Bitcoin was a short recovery rally that aimed for the $80,000 to $81,000 price threshold in early November. However, this momentum failed to hold, and the price quickly tumbled toward the $76,000 area. This downward movement opened the way for further losses, effectively erasing the gains built up since late August. Since its October top near $87,000, Bitcoin has lost roughly 14% of its value, signaling a robust correction that has shaken market confidence.

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Technical indicators reinforce the severity of the current downturn. Bitcoin moves below all major moving averages, with most of them aiming downwards and hinting at the aggravation of the current trend on the market. The Relative Strength Index confirms this thesis, moving around 40 and suggesting that the asset remains in oversold territory without immediate signs of reversal. The lack of upward momentum in these indicators suggests that sellers remain firmly in control.

Fueled by the falling price, retail sentiment is still fearful, leading smaller traders to merge or empty their wallets. This behavior indicates that individual investors are retreating from the market as volatility increases. While the shrinking wallet count isn't something that automatically means Bitcoin is being used less, it does reflect a withdrawal of speculative capital. The network now holds around 59.88 million non-empty wallets, while exchange supply is down near 1.28 million BTC, suggesting some coins are moving to cold storage.

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A falling wallet count with the price holding often acts as a sign of sellers getting exhausted, as smaller investors tend to give up when fear is at its highest. However, there are little to no signs of retail coming back that can help Bitcoin reach key market levels. Without this retail influx, the market in general isn't favoring bulls, requiring traders to brace themselves for continued volatility and potential further downside pressure. The lack of new participants exacerbates the fragility of any price stabilization efforts.

The closest fair support for Bitcoin is realistically the $74,000 to $75,000 area, where buyers already stepped in this week. Discussing a breakdown below makes little sense, unfortunately, due to the volatile nature of the market, but this zone remains critical for stabilization. Whether buyers can defend the $74,000 level or not is the main test for the asset right now. A short-lived price bounce here won't change the situation as a whole, unfortunately, as the wallet count keeps shrinking.

If bulls somehow wake up, a recovery towards $78,000 to $80,000 is the main priority, as it is the area where several moving averages are sitting right now. Even if Bitcoin holds the $74,000 support, bulls might still stay sidelined without renewed retail interest. The market structure currently demands strong buying volume to overcome the resistance posed by the moving averages and restore confidence among holders.