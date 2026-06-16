Bitcoin Lags as Iran Deal Sparks Relief Rally, Traders Cautious on Sustainability

Bitcoin briefly topped $67,000 but remains subdued as markets rally on US-Iran détente; analysts cite previous false dawns and await key events like the Fed decision and the June 19 signing.

The macro backdrop shifted sharply friendlier on Monday as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance signed an electronic memorandum of understanding with Iran, sending oil prices lower and lifting global equities.

Bitcoin, however, has been hesitant to join the broader relief rally, briefly touching $67,000 before slipping back under $66,000. At press time, the leading cryptocurrency traded at $65,845, up just 0.3% on the day and 4.8% on the week, according to CoinDesk data. Ether performed better, climbing 2.8% to $1,764, while Solana, XRP, and Hyperliquid's HYPE also posted gains.

The tentative nature of the deal—this is the third truce attempt after the April ceasefire and the June 9 strikes collapsed—has left crypto investors wary. Traders are waiting for the official signing scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland and this week’s Federal Reserve decision before committing significant capital.

Jimmy Xue, co-founder and COO of Axis, noted that oil dropped more than 4% and Asian equities jumped over 3% on the ceasefire, but Bitcoin barely budged, calling it ‘a relief move the market hasn’t fully bought yet’ rather than clear risk-on redeployment. The demand picture explains the caution. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs just emerged from four straight weeks of outflows totaling about $5.4 billion, including a record week near $3.4 billion, and that streak only paused.

The marginal institutional buyer has not clearly returned. One constructive signal is the steady movement of coins off exchanges into cold storage, which tightens available supply if demand does come back. Chris Perkins, incoming head of Franklin Crypto at Franklin Templeton, described the setup as constructive for risk assets, including crypto.

He highlighted that the passage of the CLARITY Act—which would define whether digital assets are securities or commodities—could further accelerate institutional participation, though prediction markets currently rate it a coin flip. The near-term test is the central bank calendar, with the Bank of Japan raising its benchmark rate to 1%, the Reserve Bank of Australia expected to hold, and the Federal Reserve delivering its verdict on Wednesday.

For Bitcoin, trading like a high-beta risk asset, the Fed decision and the Friday signing are the two events that determine whether this bounce holds or round-trips like the last two. On the exchange front, combined spot and derivative volumes on centralized exchanges fell 3.45% to $4.41 trillion in May, the lowest since September 2024.

However, real-world asset (RWA) perpetual futures volumes bucked the trend, rising 10.4% to a new all-time high. This divergence suggests that while overall market activity has cooled, interest in tokenized real-world assets continues to grow. The macro environment remains a key driver for crypto, with the Iran detente providing a temporary tailwind, but the sustainability of the rally hinges on concrete developments such as the formal signing and a dovish Fed stance.

Until then, Bitcoin’s price action may remain muted, reflecting the market’s skepticism after previous disappointments. In summary, while stocks and oil have reacted decisively to the Iran deal, Bitcoin’s tepid response underscores a market that has been burned before. Institutional flows are yet to return in force, and the upcoming Fed decision and Iran signing will be critical.

Meanwhile, the shift toward cold storage and rising RWA perpetuals volumes hint at underlying structural changes that could support a more durable rally if the macro stars align. For now, the crypto market remains in a wait-and-see mode, with prices trapped between hope for a lasting peace and the memory of dashed expectations





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