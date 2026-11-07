Bitcoin Holders Have Received eCash — What Can You Do With It?

The eCash hard fork has given Bitcoin hodlers free ECX tokens. Here’s how to access, trade and use them — and what developers hope to build.

Bitcoin’s eCash fork gives eligible holders an equivalent balance of ECX, but questions remain over where they can trade the tokens and what they can do with them.

Somewhere between the Binance hack and the US midterms, Paul Sztorc’s long-awaited Bitcoin fork, known as the eCash network, went live. , launched a separate Bitcoin fork designed to bring payments, privacy and other applications to a network built from Bitcoin’s code.

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“We want to find the true Bitcoin builders and give them the tools to actually innovate. We just need the open-minded, risk-taking contrarians to come and build. ” The hard fork gives eligible Bitcoin holders an interesting windfall: their equivalent BTC balance in the new chain’s native token, ECX.

Developed by Sztorc’s LayerTwo Labs, eCash is a separate hard fork of Bitcoin born out of Sztorc’s frustration with some of the “complacency narratives” and “cult-like toxicity” he believes has been holding Bitcoin back. Its main innovation is Drivechains, a system that gives developers freedom to build independent sidechains with different features without having to make changes to Bitcoin’s base-layer protocol .with different applications for payments, privacy, digital assets and prediction markets, and miners can “maximize their revenues” by earning additional transaction fees.

Five sidechains launched alongside eCash’s mainnet: BitNames, BitAssets, Thunder, Truthcoin and zSide, with two more, the quantum-resistant Photon and decentralized exchange CoinShift, still to come.over a decade advocating for Drivechains and believes that Bitcoin’s notoriously conservative development approach has held back its potential.

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“Anything that isn’t maximizing network usage is simply a distraction,” he says. “Users, the ones who actually pay transaction fees to miners, will win in the long run. ”“If you held the keys to your BTC at that exact block, you now own the exact same amount of ECX,” LayerTwo Labs tells Magazine.

“It is that simple, and you can access them right now. ” Like beauty, simplicity is in the eye of the beholder, and Bitcoiners who self-custody their coins will need to use a wallet that supports eCash and carefully follow its process to separate the ECX from their BTC.

“Never move your BTC first, as an ordinary, unprotected BTC spend can easily be replayed on the ECX network,” LayerTwo Labs warns. Replay controls are built into the protocol, it says, but the company advises holders to move ECX first, before spending BTC. Anyone keeping BTC on a centralized exchange is “at their mercy regarding distribution,” and should check whether their exchange supports the fork or has announced an ECX distribution.

Accessing ECX isn’t the same thing as being able to sell it and the tokens are not yet widely available on larger crypto exchanges. Depending on which country you are in, there can be tax implications from Bitcoin forks, which are worth looking up before filing your next tax return.plans to distribute ECX to eligible Bitcoin holders, with deposits, withdrawals and trading to be announced at a later date.

Orca, a decentralized exchange on Solana, lets users swap USDC for wrapped ECX through a liquidity pool. That gives holders another way to trade exposure to ECX, but it involves a wrapped token on a different blockchain rather than native ECX trading on the eCash network.the token as a preview listing, with no price yet available and no tracked exchange markets.

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Crypto market data provider Kaiko says it does not track ECX, which limits the availability of independent market data. LayerTwo Labs says early trading saw ECX fluctuate between $40 and $50, but it did not provide supporting order book depth or trading volume figures, pointing instead to the Orca pool’s total value locked as a way for users to assess available liquidity.

“If our fork replicates even a fraction of BCH’s initial performance,” Sztorc says, “the liquidity will be staggering,” adding that anyone concerned about low liquidity can hold their coins and decide later. “We are actively adding new exchanges and trading pairs, so the user experience will only improve,” he says. “Otherwise, you’re welcome to take your free money and leave.

”Sztorc says the value of eCash will ultimately depend on whether developers build useful applications and users are willing to pay for them. Paying customers and transaction fee revenue are the project’s main measures of success during its first year, he says.

“If you genuinely believe miners will torch their own billion-dollar operations for a short-term theft on an L2, then you shouldn’t trust Bitcoin’s L1 either,” he says. So for now, eCash gives Bitcoiners a new asset and developers a new playground — but whether ECX becomes much more than that will depend on whether anyone actually wants to use it. Cointelegraph publishes long-form journalism, analysis and narrative reporting produced by Cointelegraph’s in-house editorial team with subject-matter expertise.

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