Bitcoin dropped to a cycle low near $55,100 over the weekend, driven by risk-averse investor behavior, macroeconomic headwinds, and a downturn in AI-led equities. Bitcoin ETFs recorded their largest weekly net outflow since June 2026, totaling approximately $1.79 billion, as total net assets fell to $71.35 billion. Analysts attribute the sustained outflows and price decline from $80,000 to the low $60,000s to institutional capital preservation strategies and broader concerns in the tech and AI sectors.

Bitcoin fell to a cycle low near $55,100 over the weekend amid continued risk-off sentiment, macro headwinds, and an AI equities-led stock market downturn. Risk-averse investors are moving further away from crypto products as they expect the Federal Reserve to deliver another interest rate hike in December, analysts said.in the U.S. reported around $1.79 billion in net outflows last week, the largest weekly withdrawal since the week ended June 26, 2026.

, trailing June's record monthly net outflows. Total net assets in the bitcoin ETFs sat at $71.35 billion as of Friday, down from around $110 billion in mid-September. Laevitas Head of Markets Rick Maeda told The Block that the current net outflow represents"mostly risk reduction" among investors.

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"Profit-taking usually follows a rally, but these outflows have come into a falling market, with BTC sliding from around $80,000 at the start of the month to the low $60,000s," said Maeda.fell to a cycle low near $55,700 over the weekend amid continued risk-off sentiment, macro headwinds, and an AI equities-led stock market downturn. The Nasdaq Composite fell around 10% last week, and the S&P 500 dropped 8.6% as the scandal involving former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang fueled wider concerns about the sustainability of the AI sector.

The Block's "Being on the far end of the risk asset spectrum, whilst also facing its own headwinds such as quantum computing and hacks, crypto has been an easy asset for investors to get rid of from their portfolios," Maeda added. Dan Khus, chief analyst at LVRG Research, said the current ETF outflow streak appears to be more structural than previous outflows.

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"Unlike earlier outflow periods that were often shorter and more reactive to single events, the current four-week streak appears more structural, coinciding with sustained price pressure, elevated liquidations, and a shift in institutional positioning toward capital preservation," Khus commented. Risk-averse investors are moving further away from crypto products as they expect the Federal Reserve to deliver another interest rate hike in December, analysts said.

The U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, scheduled to be announced this Wednesday, may hint at how sticky inflation remains, and whether the Federal Reserve will proceed with another rate hike in December, BTSE COO Jeff Mei said.

"Bitcoin and ether ETFs may face further outflows as rate-hike concerns and weak risk appetite weigh on institutional demand," Zeus Research Analyst Dominick John said. "Bitcoin is likely to remain more resilient, while Ether faces greater pressure. A sustained recovery will depend on easing macro fears and renewed inflows. "