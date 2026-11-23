Bitcoin crashes to a two-year low of $55,100 triggering mass liquidations on November 22 while Ripple's RLUSD enters the top five stablecoins by market capitalization.

Bitcoin has staged a dramatic recovery from its two-year lows, bouncing back sharply to regain ground toward the psychologically crucial $60,000 level. The world's largest cryptocurrency had dropped to a two-year low of approximately $55,100 on November 21. This decline marked one of the most significant sell-offs of the year, driven by broader concerns regarding the U.S. stock market. The artificial intelligence sector also heavily weighed on investor sentiment. This pressure contributed to risk asset performance dropping sharply across global markets.

The sharp decline triggered hundreds of millions of dollars in liquidations across major crypto exchanges on November 22. This event marked a critical moment for leverage traders and institutional investors. The massive spike in trading volume indicates intense market activity as traders attempted to stabilize positions after the steep decline. The recovery signals a temporary stabilization after the severe correction experienced in late November. Investors are now closely monitoring whether this bounce can sustain momentum.

Also read Kraken Bitcoin Price Crash Triggers Massive 71% Discount on CAD Pair

Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, has officially entered the top five stablecoins by market capitalization. It has reached a new all-time high in its circulating supply of $2.85 billion. RLUSD went live in December 2024 and has since surpassed competitors such as World Liberty Financial USD. It also surpassed Global Dollar and PayPal USD to claim the fifth-largest position globally. Only Tether's USDT, Circle's USDC, Ethena's USDe, and Dai remain ahead of it in the rankings. This milestone highlights the rapid evolution of stablecoin adoption in the digital asset ecosystem.

Shiba Inu recorded a significant movement of 684 billion SHIB tokens over a recent 24-hour period. Inflows increased by 0.36% according to data from CryptoQuant. Outflows accounted for 280.82 billion SHIB, leaving a net inflow of 91.57 billion. About three quarters of the deposits were offset by withdrawals. This balance suggests that the total netflow did not disrupt the overall market picture for the meme coin. The high volume of activity has raised discussions about potential future price pressure on Shiba Inu.

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The U.S. Secret Service, Canadian law enforcement agencies, and financial regulators are joining forces. They are working to dismantle scam networks targeting cryptocurrency users. The Canadian securities regulator stated that the operation involves investigators and financial crime experts. The initiative utilizes advanced technology to identify fraudulent activity in near real time. This collaborative effort aims to protect retail investors from sophisticated fraud schemes. Enhanced investigative capabilities will be deployed to identify potential victims quickly.

The crypto industry is preparing for the Synopsis Edition 7 International Online Summit. It is scheduled to take place from December 14 to 20, 2026. Stakeholders are monitoring market trends as the sector stabilizes from the November volatility. These developments highlight the rapid evolution of stablecoin adoption alongside ongoing security efforts. The market continues to navigate complex regulatory and technical landscapes in 2026.