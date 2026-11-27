Bitcoin's correlation with gold reaches an all-time high of 0.59, breaking 2020 records, while Galaxy Research confirms the bear market continues with new price targets below $58,525.

Bitcoin has established a historic connection with gold, surpassing its previous 2020 record as the leading cryptocurrency remains trapped in a prolonged bear market. Galaxy Research data confirms that the 30-day correlation between the two assets peaked at 0.59 on November 23, exceeding the prior all-time high of 0.50 set on November 6, 2020. This surge in correlation occurred while Bitcoin continued to face significant selling pressure, closing at $61,104 for the week ending November 22 after enduring seven consecutive weekly losses.

Record Correlation Breaks Previous Peaks

The sharp increase in the link between Bitcoin and gold represents a dramatic shift from earlier performance metrics. During the first half of 2026, the 90-day correlation remained stagnant near 0.1, showing minimal relationship to precious metals. The trend began to change in July, climbing steadily above 0.50 by early October. Throughout the entire period between 2020 and 2025, the average correlation reading stood at a much lower 0.11, highlighting the exceptional nature of the current market alignment.

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Galaxy researcher Anthony Thorn announced the record-breaking data on X, noting that the asset was behaving differently than many investors expected. He highlighted the statistical anomaly while sharing charts that showed the 90-day correlation at 0.54 and the 30-day metric at 0.59 on the same day. This high correlation has challenged the narrative of Bitcoin as a safe-haven asset, as it moves in tandem with gold rather than acting as an independent store of value during times of macroeconomic uncertainty.

Stakeholder Views on Reserve Currency Status

Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz has expressed deep concern regarding the implications of these market movements on the global financial system. On January 20, Novogratz stated on X that the rising gold price signals an accelerating loss of reserve currency status for the United States. He pointed out that Bitcoin has been disappointing to investors, as it continues to encounter heavy selling pressure rather than attracting capital as a hedge against currency debasement.

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Novogratz has also criticized the failure of Bitcoin to perform like gold during the debasement trade that began in September 2025. He argued that this failure has damaged the narrative among new market entrants who expected digital gold properties. He clarified that when proponents described Bitcoin as digital gold, they referred to its fundamental properties rather than expecting it to act as a high-beta version of gold in the current market. This disconnect has led to a re-evaluation of the asset's role in diversified portfolios.

Bear Market Depth and Price Targets

Despite the passing of time, Galaxy Research maintains that the current bear market is far from over. The firm formally withdrew its earlier call that the bear market had ended in June, a statement that Thorn shared on X to emphasize the severity of the downturn. Bitcoin had been in a bear market for 412 days as of November 22, which exceeds the duration of previous cycles that lasted between 163 and 406 days from peak to trough. The asset was down 53 percent from its October 2025 record, falling short of the 77 to 93 percent losses typical in past bear markets.

Investors are now watching the critical level of $58,525, which represents Bitcoin's closing low from June 30. A daily close below this threshold would signal the start of a move to a materially lower low. Galaxy sees potential new lows at approximately $48,500 and $28,200 if the June low is broken. Currently, only two of the thirteen bottom signals tracked by Galaxy have been met, suggesting that significant downward pressure may remain. The firm noted that the depth of the current downturn indicates there is still further to fall despite the clock indicating the bear market is overdue to end.

Future Outlook and Investment Flows

The future price trajectory remains uncertain as institutional flows continue to reflect caution. U.S. spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Products held about 1.24 million BTC as of late November, having decreased by 71,339 BTC since October 4. This outflow of institutional capital aligns with the bearish sentiment expressed by industry leaders. The combination of sustained correlation with gold and persistent selling pressure suggests that a recovery may require significant external catalysts.

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On November 17, SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci asked Novogratz at the Digital Assets Forum in New York whether Bitcoin could return to $90,000 by the end of 2026. Novogratz responded that such a outcome was unlikely, noting that it was less probable than it had been previously. He emphasized that something specific would need to happen to drive the price back to those levels. Without a clear trigger, the market remains vulnerable to further declines as it navigates the complexities of its evolving relationship with traditional financial assets.