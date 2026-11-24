Bitcoin price relief fails to last as BTC/USD drops 8% from intraday highs of $64,500 while analysis reveals the full impact of the AI sell-off on gold.

Bitcoin continued to threaten the loss of $60,000 support as gold attempted to bounce from a 60-day losing streak during which it fell nearly 25%.

Bitcoin fell nearly 8% from its intraday high of $64,505 as 24-hour crypto liquidations hit $827 million. Analysis warned that long-term Bitcoin holders selling at a loss could limit future rebounds.at Monday’s Wall Street open, with Nvidia shares rising as much as 35%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed 6.5% higher at 24,089.

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On Tuesday, the stock rally spread to Asia, where enthusiasm over the improving prospects of the AI trade spread to Asia, where South Korea’s Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 6.3% after posting its lowest close in 11 months. The Kobeissi Letter forecast a “bumpy road” for the sector.

“Over the coming days, there will likely be a ton of political headlines in what has become one of the most pivotal CEO controversies of all time. And, the broader AI trade is still experiencing growing pains as it undergoes a healthy technical correction,” it “However, we continue to believe that what has materialized over the last few weeks is a mere correction, not the beginning of a prolonged bear market.

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” Relief was visible beyond stocks as gold gained as much as 1.6% on Monday, after posting its lowest daily close since September 2025. Gold fell 24.6% in the 60 days to Monday, its steepest 60-day decline since 1982, according to analyst Lukas Kuemmerle. Gold remained 35% below its January all-time high of $5,602 per ounce.

“What we see is a domino effect. A liquidity event that started in AI stocks is pulling cash out of every market, so commodities fall across the board, no matter what their fundamentals say,” heBitcoin, meanwhile, failed to hold its own rebound.

Crypto liquidated $348 million in long positions and $478 million in short positions over the 24 hours to 8am UTC as markets gyrated, according toAs Bitcoin climbed to $64,500, long-term holders — entities holding a given unit of BTC for at least 155 days — took an average loss of 33%. The cohort’s Spent Output Profit Ratio hit 0.67 after dropping to 0.64 on Friday, its second-lowest reading of 2026.

“Capitulation from long-term holders has historically appeared near local bottoms, but it is a process rather than a single print,” the analyst wrote.and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.