Bitcoin Falls Below $70,000 as ETFs See $1.44B Outflows Amid Nvidia CEO Resignation

Bitcoin dropped below the $70,000 level, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording $1.44 billion in net outflows, while Strategy and Metaplanet face removal from the MSCI USA Index.

Bitcoin has officially fallen below the critical $70,000 psychological threshold for the first time since August, marking a significant turning point in current market dynamics. The leading cryptocurrency experienced a sharp 5% decline over the past 24 hours, triggering widespread sell-offs across digital asset markets. This breach of a major support level has intensified bearish sentiment on social media platforms, where investors are increasingly expressing concern over the durability of the current price floor. Technical indicators suggest the sell-off may be accelerating as automated trading strategies react to the broken support level.

Institutional demand for Bitcoin has collapsed dramatically, with Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds recording a massive $1.44 billion in net outflows over the past week. This massive withdrawal of capital is not an isolated incident but part of a consistent trend that has persisted for almost a month. The sustained outflows indicate that large-scale investors are actively reducing their exposure to digital assets, removing a key pillar of support that has historically helped stabilize prices during periods of volatility.

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The cryptocurrency market downturn is being compounded by significant developments in the traditional technology sector, specifically the recent resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. This leadership change at one of the world's most valuable technology companies has coincided with bearish market sentiment, creating a perfect storm for financial assets. The news has contributed to what analysts are describing as a flash crash across all financial markets, linking the fortunes of tech giants and digital currencies more closely than ever before.

Despite the severity of the current decline, technical data offers a potential counter-narrative to the overwhelming pessimism. Bitcoin's Relative Strength Index, or RSI, is currently sitting near the 30 mark, a level that is typically considered the threshold for oversold conditions. While an oversold RSI does not guarantee an immediate price rebound, it often signals that selling pressure may be nearing exhaustion. Traders watching these metrics suggest that a further decline is not necessarily inevitable if buying interest returns at these depressed levels.

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Compounding the pressure on investors are recent updates from MSCI regarding its November 2026 Index Review, which confirmed that Strategy and Metaplanet will be removed from the MSCI USA Index. This exclusion is significant because these companies have become key proxies for institutional exposure to the cryptocurrency sector. Removing them from a major benchmark index can force index-tracking funds to sell their holdings, creating additional downward pressure on stock prices and reinforcing the broader narrative of weakening institutional confidence in digital assets.

The combination of the Bitcoin price drop below $70,000, the sustained ETF outflows, the Nvidia CEO resignation, and the MSCI index changes has created a complex environment for market participants. Round-number levels like $70,000 often serve as key reference points for traders, and a break below such a level can trigger stop-loss orders and automated selling strategies. The convergence of these negative factors has overwhelmed market optimism, leaving investors to assess whether the current oversold technical conditions will lead to a stabilization or if the broader macroeconomic headwinds will drive prices even lower.

Market watchers are now closely monitoring how institutional investors will respond to these layered pressures. The consistent monthly outflows from Bitcoin ETFs suggest that the current trend is not a fleeting event but a structural shift in capital allocation. Meanwhile, the impact of the Nvidia CEO resignation on broader market sentiment highlights the growing interconnectedness between traditional tech markets and the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Any further instability in either sector could have immediate and amplified effects on Bitcoin's price action.

The potential removal of Strategy and Metaplanet from the MSCI USA Index adds another layer of complexity to the investment landscape for those holding Bitcoin-linked equities. Index changes are closely followed by fund managers, and forced selling due to index rebalancing can exacerbate price declines. This development, combined with the direct selling pressure from ETF outflows, suggests that the path to recovery may be bumpy and subject to significant institutional decision-making in the coming weeks.

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While the immediate outlook appears fraught with risk, the technical oversold status of Bitcoin provides a glimmer of hope for long-term holders. The RSI nearing 30 indicates that the asset may be due for a technical correction or bounce, provided that buying volume returns to the market. However, until the broader institutional outflows stabilize and the impact of the Nvidia leadership change is fully priced in, caution remains the prevailing strategy for many market participants navigating this turbulent period.