Bitcoin Falls Below $68,000 to Test Critical 200-Week Moving Average

Bitcoin drops to $67,500, testing the 200-week SMA for the first time since August. Keith Alan warns of a potential slide to $57,700 if technical support fails.

Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a significant downward movement on Friday, dropping to $67,500 and breaking below its 200-week simple moving average. This price action marks the first time the leading cryptocurrency has interacted with this specific technical trend line since mid-August. The drop below the $68,000 threshold has triggered renewed scrutiny among traders regarding the asset's immediate trajectory and long-term cycle support levels.

Bitcoin Tests 200-Week SMA Level

Bitcoin fell precisely to the 200-week simple moving average, which was calculated at $67,993 at the time of the test. This interaction occurred 11 weeks after Bitcoin last touched this critical level on August 19. Historical data indicates that the 200-week SMA has frequently served as a primary reference point for Bitcoin's cycle lows, often acting as a dynamic support or resistance barrier during bearish market phases.

Also read Bitcoin Price Falls Below $72,000 as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Steps Down and Strategy (MSTR) Slides

The cryptocurrency traded in close proximity to this average during two distinct periods previously: from March to October in 2023, and again from June through mid-August of the current year. Market analysts note that decisive price moves back above this line on the weekly chart have historically preceded sharper and more sustained rallies, making the current test a pivotal moment for bullish sentiment.

Keith Alan Warns of $57,700 Risk

Keith Alan, the co-founder of the crypto trading platform Material Indicators, has issued a bearish scenario based on current technical indicators. Alan identified a confluence where the 200-week SMA aligns with a resistance and support flip level on Bitcoin's weekly relative strength index (RSI). He stated that if the weekly RSI falls below the 41.5 threshold, Bitcoin could potentially revisit the $57,700 price level.

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The weekly RSI has recently returned to 41.5, a specific value that established itself as support in late July. During that period, the market spent several weeks attempting a breakout above this zone. Alan highlighted the potential bullish implications if this support zone is successfully defended, noting that a rejection here could signal further downside pressure for the leading digital asset.

Global Markets React to Nvidia Uncertainty

While Bitcoin faced technical headwinds, global equity markets showed signs of volatility driven by developments surrounding Nvidia and its CEO, Jensen Huang. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index finished the trading day down 1.55%, while South Korea's KOSPI Composite Index ended 0.98% lower. These declines reflect broader uncertainty in the technology sector amid calls to reinstate Huang's leadership status.

United States stock-market futures also fell slightly, with the Nasdaq 100 dropping 0.2%. Market analysis suggests this movement indicates a redistribution of capital into competitors of Nvidia, rather than a complete abandonment of the artificial intelligence trade. The market appears to be pricing in a potential rotation into other advanced chip design companies, assuming this shift will enable competitors to effectively catch up in the race for technological supremacy.

Capital Rotation Amidst Nvidia Futures

Despite the broader market hesitation, Nvidia stock was 0.7% higher in pre-market trading. This positive movement comes amid growing reports of support for Huang's return to his executive role. The divergence between Bitcoin's drop and Nvidia's slight gain highlights the complex interplay between crypto assets and traditional technology stocks.

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Mark Franklin, head of multi-asset solutions for Asia at asset manager Manulife Investment Management, commented on the current market dynamics. He noted that the observed rotation into other chip designers is based on the assumption that increased competition will allow other companies to close the gap. This strategic shift underscores the cautious optimism currently defining the technology investment landscape.