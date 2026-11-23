US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their third-largest weekly net outflow at $1.79 billion, bringing the four-week total to $4.34 billion.

Bitcoin ETF outflows reached $4.14 billion in November through Friday, nearing June’s $4.51 billion total. US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $1.79 billion in net outflows last week, their third-largest weekly total since the funds began trading in January 2024.to SoSoValue data.

The week ended June 26 ranked second, with about $2 million more in net outflows than last week, based on the reported daily figures. Investors withdrew a net $4.34 billion over four consecutive weeks, bringing year-to-date net outflows to roughly $3.8 billion. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust , the largest US spot Bitcoin ETF by assets, accounted for $1.37 billion, or about 76% of last week’s net outflows.

Also read Raffaella Curiel, the Third-generation Woman behind the Curiel Brand, Dies at 83

The fund broke that record again on Friday, with $544.7 million in net outflows, bringing the two-day total to $1.09 billion. ) had fallen below the lowest band on the Rainbow Chart, a color-coded model that tracks Bitcoin’s long-term price trend. Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations.

Advertisement

All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.