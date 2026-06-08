Bitcoin ETFs See $1.7B Weekly Outflows

Spot Bitcoin ETFs posted a fourth straight week of billion-dollar outflows, while Ether ETFs shed another $173 million as investors cut crypto exposure amid macro uncertainty.

BlackRock’s IBIT accounted for most of the weekly Bitcoin ETF redemptions, while Fidelity and Grayscale funds also saw outflows.about $1.72 billion in net outflows in the week ending June 5, according to SoSoValue data.

The outflows extended the streak to four straight weeks of billion-dollar redemptions, dating back to the week ending May 15.that the pressure was concentrated across the first three trading days of June, when the funds shed $483.8 million, $519.1 million and $396.6 million, respectively. The ETFs briefly reversed into a $3.2 million inflow on Thursday before Friday's $325.7 million in outflows.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounted for the bulk of the week's redemptions, with about $1.34 billion in net outflows. The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund lost $201.9 million, while the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF recorded $144.3 million in net outflows over the same period. The four-week redemption streak marks a sharp reversal from the strong inflows that supported spot Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year.

Outflows reflect "macro-driven" risk repricing Matthew Pinnock, chief operating officer of Altura DeFi, said the ETF outflows reflect a “macro-driven repricing of risk” rather than a Bitcoin-specific concern. Pinnock said IBIT accounted for most of the redemptions because of its scale, liquidity and role as a preferred institutional access vehicle. He said large investors typically use the deepest and most liquid products when adjusting portfolio risk.

“The timing of these redemptions aligns closely with stronger-than-expected US employment data, rising Treasury yields, and a sharp reduction in rate cut expectations this year amid the ongoing Gulf conflict,” Pinnock told Cointelegraph. “Bitcoin's recent weakness has been driven more by changing rate expectations and institutional risk appetite than by crypto-specific developments," he said. The outflows were not limited to Bitcoin products.

Spot Ether ETFs alsofour straight weeks of redemptions, shedding $173.05 million in the week ending June 5, according to SoSoValue data. The losses followed outflows of $241.45 million the previous week, after investors withdrew $215.99 million and $255.11 million in the two weeks before that. Other altcoin ETF products showed a different pattern. HYPE ETFs





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