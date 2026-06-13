Bitcoin ETFs Return to Positive Territory as BlackRock Leads Fresh Inflows

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded nearly $86 million in net inflows on June 12, with all 12 funds finishing the day without a single outflow and BlackRock accounting for the largest share of new capital.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded nearly $86 million in net inflows on June 12, with all 12 funds finishing the day without a single outflow and BlackRock accounting for the largest share of new capital.

Investor appetite for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds showed further signs of improvement on June 12, as the sector recorded a combined net inflow of approximately $85.9 million. According to data from SoSoValue, every U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF ended the session without reporting a net outflow, marking a notable shift after a period of sustained selling pressure across the category. The strongest performance came from BlackRock's IBIT fund, which attracted roughly $57.7 million in new capital during the day.

Since launch, the fund has accumulated more than $62 billion in total net inflows, maintaining its position as the dominant player in the Bitcoin ETF market. The total value of assets held across U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs has climbed to roughly $79.7 billion. That figure represents about 6.3% of Bitcoin's overall market capitalization, highlighting the growing role regulated investment vehicles play in the digital asset market.

Since their launch, spot Bitcoin ETFs have collectively attracted more than $53.6 billion in net inflows, demonstrating continued institutional participation despite periods of market volatility. The latest inflow figures are particularly noteworthy because they arrive shortly after Bitcoin ETFs emerged from one of their most difficult periods since launch. Earlier this month, the sector ended a 13-session outflow streak that saw more than $4.4 billion leave the funds.

Against that backdrop, consecutive days of positive flows may indicate that institutional investors are gradually rebuilding positions after reducing exposure during recent market uncertainty. BlackRock continues to play a central role in this trend. The firm's crypto-related ETFs frequently account for a large portion of industry flows, making IBIT a closely watched indicator of institutional sentiment toward digital assets. While Bitcoin attracted the majority of new capital, XRP-linked ETFs also recorded positive activity.

According to CoinGlass data, spot XRP ETFs added approximately $2 million in net inflows during the session. The category has continued to expand since its launch in late 2025. XRP ETFs now hold nearly $979 million in net assets and have accumulated approximately $1.44 billion in total inflows.

The products entered the market following the resolution of the long-running legal dispute between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a development that removed a major source of regulatory uncertainty surrounding the asset. The picture remains less encouraging for Ethereum-focused funds. Spot Ethereum ETFs have continued to experience investor withdrawals, extending a trend that has persisted for much of recent trading activity.

On June 11, the category recorded approximately $15.9 million in net outflows, and early indications suggest the negative momentum continued into June 12. Unlike Bitcoin, which appears to be attracting renewed institutional demand, Ethereum ETFs are still facing consistent redemption pressure. The ongoing outflows suggest investors remain more cautious toward Ether exposure despite broader improvements in digital asset markets. The latest flow data highlights an increasingly visible divergence between the major crypto ETF categories.

Bitcoin funds have begun attracting fresh capital after a challenging period, XRP products continue to build assets following their late-2025 launch, and Ethereum funds remain caught in a pattern of redemptions. Whether Bitcoin's return to positive territory marks the start of a broader recovery or simply a temporary pause after weeks of selling remains unclear. For now, however, institutional money appears to be flowing back into Bitcoin faster than into any other segment of the crypto ETF market.

Unchained Summit and VIFC Da Nang Convene Strategic Dialogue on Positioning Da Nang as Southeast Asia's Next Digital Finance Hub





Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BEAT Explodes 1,500% in a Month, Beating Bitcoin and Ether: Can the AI Token Rally Further?BEAT has reached its most overbought readings on record, raising the odds of a 35% price decline in the coming days.

Read more »

Crypto ETFs: May Breakdown and What’s NextGlobal crypto ETFs saw significant outflows in May, but diversified exposures showed relative resilience; we explore what the data signals for long-term investors.

Read more »

BlackRock files to list its bitcoin income ETF, BITA expected to launch next weekAn 8-A share registration filing, in this case for Nasdaq, is usually one of the last steps before an ETF goes live.

Read more »

While BTC price holds near $63,000, some data points to pain ahead for bulls: Crypto Markets TodayOnchain data shows the bitcoin market price is only just above its realized price and demand is weakening, especially from ETFs.

Read more »