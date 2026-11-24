U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs face another $570 million in net outflows on Monday as Bitcoin drops below $60,000, bringing November totals close to $5 billion in withdrawals.

U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds experienced a significant decline in investor capital on Monday, recording $569.7 million in net outflows. This substantial withdrawal occurred as Bitcoin surrendered an initial price rally, causing the cryptocurrency to slip back below the critical $60,000 threshold.

November Outflows Nearing Five Billion

Grayscale's BTC and Bitwise's BITB also witnessed net outflows of $61.1 million and $12.6 million, respectively, contributing to the month's heavy redemptions. Fidelity's FBTC saw the only net inflows of $13.3 million during this period, standing out against the broader market trend. The dominant Bitcoin fund has recorded just one day of net inflows so far this month, with its cumulative November net outflows approaching $4 billion.

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The combined Bitcoin ETFs are now nearing $5 billion in net outflows for the month, with the remaining ETFs posting zero flows for the day. Ethereum ETFs also generated net outflows of $84.9 million on Monday, led by BlackRock's ETHA. U.S. Solana ETF saw a combined $3.8 million in net outflows for the day, while spot XRP ETFs recorded $2.5 million in net outflows, according to data from SoSoValue.

Nvidia Rally Fails to Sustain Bitcoin Prices

Bitcoin rose as high as $64,500 at one point on Monday amid a broad market rally following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia. Nvidia shares themselves closed up 31.5% at $165.06 on Monday, adding nearly $1 trillion in market cap, which initially boosted investor sentiment. The tech giant confirmed that Jensen Huang would continue serving as president, CEO, and board director, a move that energized the broader technology sector.

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However, Bitcoin gave up its initial gains to finish Monday roughly flat before slipping back below $60,000 earlier on Tuesday morning. Bitcoin is currently trading for around $60,300, according to The Block's prices page. Ether also witnessed a similar spike but ended up trading down 0.8% for the day, while the GMCI 30 index, representing a selection of the top 30 cryptocurrencies, fell around 1.1%.

Analysts Cite Cyclical Risk Reduction

Nicolai Sondergaard, senior research analyst at Nansen, argued that the selling represented a cyclical reduction in risk rather than a structural exit from Bitcoin ETFs. Despite nearly $5 billion exiting the funds so far in November, cumulative net inflows remain around $52 billion, or about 83% of their October 2025 peak. This perspective suggests that current outflows may be part of normal market fluctuations rather than a permanent loss of confidence.

However, Nansen data shows little evidence that large holders are absorbing the ETF selling so far. Large wallets that rarely move coins received a net 10,000 BTC from exchanges over the past month. This contrasts sharply with approximately 70,000 BTC sold by ETFs during November, indicating a lack of strong accumulation by long-term holders.

Macro Factors Pressure Crypto Rebound

Joel Kruger, market strategist at LMAX Group, told The Block that elevated Treasury yields and continued expectations of an aggressive Federal Reserve policy path were keeping the dollar supported. These macroeconomic conditions are making it harder for crypto to sustain a rebound, regardless of positive developments in the technology sector. The strong dollar continues to exert downward pressure on alternative assets like Bitcoin and Ether.