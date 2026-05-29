Bitcoin ETFs Post Record Nine-Day Outflow Streak

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded another $223 million in net outflows on Thursday, marking the record nine-day outflow streak since the funds launched in 2024.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a nine-day outflow streak totaling $2.84 billion, surpassing an eight-session outflow run in February 2025. US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds posted their longest outflow streak since launch, extending withdrawals as institutional demand for Bitcoin exposure weakened.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded another $223 million in net outflows on Thursday, marking the record nine-day outflow streak since the funds launched in 2024, The latest streak surpassed the previous record eight-session outflow run recorded in February 2025, though its roughly $2.84 billion in cumulative withdrawals remains below the $3.2 billion lost during the earlier selloff. The outflows suggest institutional demand for Bitcoin exposure is weakening through the ETF channel, and come as major corporate holders such asBlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust , the largest US spot Bitcoin ETF by assets, accounted for a massive share of losses during the nine-session outflow streak.

BTC holdings for all US spot Bitcoin ETFs as of market close on Wednesday. Source: Wallet Pilot Despite the selling pressure, BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF remains the dominant US spot Bitcoin fund by assets under management.

IBIT held roughly 792,000 BTC as of market close on Wednesday, representing about 62% of all US spot Bitcoin ETF holdings,Bitcoin’s major holders halt buys as demand slows: CryptoQuant The divergence underscores a shift in crypto fund flows, with investors pulling back from Bitcoin and Ether ETFs while newer products tied to tokens such as Hyperliquid’s HYPE continue to attract inflows. Martin Young





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