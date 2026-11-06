Bitcoin ETFs Lose $430M as IBIT Outflow Streak Tops $1B

Fidelity led Bitcoin ETF withdrawals with nearly $200 million Thursday, while BlackRock’s IBIT extended its outflow streak to five trading sessions.

US spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs shed a combined $530 million Thursday as Bitcoin fell below $76,000 and US stocks tumbled. US spot Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds posted about $530 million in net outflows Thursday as cryptocurrency markets fell sharply.

Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund led Thursday’s withdrawals with roughly $200 million in outflows after attracting around $237 million on Wednesday, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust recorded another $105 million in net outflows. The latest withdrawals extended IBIT’s outflow streak to five consecutive sessions, with more than $1 billion withdrawn since Oct. 30.on X Thursday that Bitcoin could find a near-term bottom Friday, potentially after dipping below $75,000, pointing to the severity of the Nasdaq’s decline.

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Dean Lyulkin, CEO of Cardiff and founder of investment publication The Dean’s List, said the current market environment differs from the period leading up to the 2008 financial crisis.

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“The global financial crisis wasn’t caused by Democrats taking Congress,” Lyulkin said in comments shared with Cointelegraph, noting that the Federal Reserve had already raised interest rates substantially and the housing market was weakening before the crisis. While acknowledging vulnerabilities in commercial real estate, private credit and potentially excessive artificial intelligence spending, Lyulkin argued that household balance sheets and the banking system are considerably stronger today.and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations.

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